Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Israel’s Retaliatory Strike On Iran Delayed Due To Pentagon Document Leak: Report

Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran was delayed due to a Pentagon document leak, forcing Israel to revise its strategy after sensitive military plans were exposed on social media.

Israel’s Retaliatory Strike On Iran Delayed Due To Pentagon Document Leak: Report

Israel’s planned retaliatory strike on Iran has been postponed following the leak of classified U.S. military documents, according to a report citing intelligence sources. The leaked files detailed specific plans of Israel’s operation, causing Israeli officials to revise their strategy and delay the response.

The classified documents were first shared on a pro-Iran Telegram channel before circulating on social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter). The sensitive information included details on Israel’s intent to use ballistic missiles in the strike, giving Tehran an opportunity to anticipate potential attack patterns and prepare accordingly.

An intelligence source, familiar with Israel’s preparations, revealed that the leak significantly impacted the timeline of the strike. “The release of the American documents delayed the operation, as there was a need to adjust certain strategic and tactical elements,” the source stated. “A retaliatory attack is still planned, but it has taken longer than initially expected.”

Planned Target And Tactical Adjustments

Israel’s original plan aimed to target military installations belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The strike was intended as a response to Iran’s October 1 assault, where over 180 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel. However, Israel had assured its allies that the operation would avoid Iran’s nuclear facilities and oil infrastructure to minimize broader regional escalation.

The leaked documents, classified as “top secret” and dated October 15 and 16, outlined the specifics of Israeli military preparations. These included a large-scale air force deployment exercise and an aerial refueling drill, crucial for long-range operations. The documents also referenced Israel’s preparation of at least 16 air-launched ballistic missiles, codenamed “Golden Horizon,” along with 40 other missiles, dubbed “ISO2” or “Rocks.” The latter is a surface-to-air missile developed by Israel’s defense contractor Rafael, designed for long-distance targets and capable of penetrating well-protected underground facilities.

U.S. And Israeli Relations Affected

The Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the leaked documents, which were compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Security Agency (NSA). These files detailed Israeli missile exercises and air force maneuvers in preparation for the potential strike on Iran. Although the documents did not contain satellite images, speculation has arisen about how the sensitive information was obtained and disseminated.

The leak has caused friction between Israel and the U.S., with former Israeli intelligence officials voicing concerns about the broader implications of the breach. “The real issue is that it demonstrates the U.S. is struggling to protect classified information,” a former Israeli official warned.

Broader Regional Concerns

The Pentagon has denied speculation linking the leak to a specific U.S. Defense Department official of Iranian heritage. The department is fully cooperating with ongoing investigations, seeking to identify who had access to the leaked materials. The circulation of these documents on social media has raised additional concerns regarding the protection of classified information within both U.S. and Israeli defense circles.

The leak comes at a time of heightened tension in the Middle East, as Iran continues to support Hezbollah and proxy militias in Iraq and Syria. Israel has remained vigilant in preparing for potential escalations, particularly following reports of a previous Israeli strike earlier this year that allegedly destroyed an air defense radar near Isfahan after an Iranian attack in April.

Filed under

Israel Pentagon Leak United States World news
