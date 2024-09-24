German Minister Highlights Changing Eating Habits in New Survey

The survey also notes a rising trend in vegetarianism and veganism, particularly among younger demographics.

A recent government study reveals shifting food preferences among German consumers, with an increased emphasis on nutritional information and ethical considerations, according to Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir. Presenting the report in Berlin on Tuesday, Özdemir emphasized that while tastes are evolving, there is no appetite for top-down regulations regarding food choices.

“Citizens decide for themselves how they feed themselves. They don’t need lectures or orders from anyone,” he stated, highlighting the growing politicization of food issues in recent years.

This survey, the ninth conducted by Özdemir’s ministry, indicates a significant awareness among consumers about food labeling, particularly regarding nutritional value and livestock conditions. The results show that 84% of respondents believe information about livestock treatment should be mandatory on packaging.

Taste remains the paramount consideration for consumers, with 99% stating it is the most important factor in their food choices. Healthiness followed closely at 91%, while convenience and low-calorie options were cited by 56% and 34% of respondents, respectively. However, reconciling these preferences with rising obesity rates—46% of German adults are overweight and nearly 20% are classified as obese—presents a challenge for health and agriculture ministries.

The survey also notes a rising trend in vegetarianism and veganism, particularly among younger demographics. While 71% of respondents consume fruits and vegetables daily, only 23% reported eating meat every day. In the 18-29 age group, 14% identify as vegetarian, and 6% as vegan, compared to just 1% among those over 60.

Curiosity appears to drive the increased consumption of vegetarian and vegan products, with 69% of respondents citing it as their primary motivation for trying these alternatives.

When asked about factors influencing their food purchases, taste was again the top priority (94%), followed by seasonal produce (80%), livestock welfare (79%), and local sourcing (77%). Additionally, 70% of respondents prefer fair trade products and prioritize ecological farming.

Regarding expectations from policymakers and businesses, over 85% of participants advocated for improved livestock living standards, reduced food waste, expanded ecological farming, and mandatory labeling on livestock conditions for all meat and dairy products.

The survey also reflected that cooking remains popular, especially among older generations. About 45% of respondents cook daily, while 74% dine out at least once a month. Delivery services are used less frequently, with 39% ordering takeout every few weeks.

Overall, the study underscores a significant shift in consumer attitudes towards food, reflecting a desire for transparency and ethical considerations in their dietary choices.

