Germany To Welcome 90,000 Skilled Indian Workers—A 350% Increase In Visa Quota

Germany has significantly raised its annual visa quota for skilled Indian workers to 90,000, an increase from the previous 20,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. This change comes during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-day bilateral visit to India.

Strengthening Global Ties

“Two of the world’s leading economies, together, we can become a force for global good, and the Focus on India document provides a blueprint for this,” Modi stated at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Businesses. He highlighted Germany’s commitment to a strategic partnership, expressing confidence that this move would further enhance Germany’s economic growth.

A Historic Agreement

This agreement with Germany marks the first initiative under the G20 ‘Skills-based migration pathways’ framework, established during last year’s summit in New Delhi. It will facilitate the entry of Indian workers into non-traditional sectors such as teaching, nursing, and manufacturing. Recent estimates indicate that the number of skilled Indian workers in Germany has grown, with around 137,000 currently employed in skilled occupations.

Addressing Workforce Shortages

Germany faces a declining working-age population and a shortage of trained workers in new technologies. In the first half of 2024 alone, the country issued 80,000 work visas, half of which were for skilled labor. The German Economic Institute reported that there were 570,000 job vacancies in 2023, underscoring the need for skilled labor.

Continued Engagement

The increase in the visa cap is part of Germany’s strategy to mobilize skilled labor, supported by ongoing discussions between the two nations following the Migration and Mobility Agreement signed in 2022. As of May, Germany hosted approximately 280,000 Non-Resident Indians, including 52,864 individuals of Indian origin.

Indian Students in Germany

Indians constitute the largest group of international students in Germany, with 49,483 enrolled for the 2023-24 winter semester. However, the German government noted in December 2022 that around 5,000 Indian nationals were living in Germany illegally.

Bilateral Discussions and Future Plans

During his visit, Modi engaged in one-on-one talks with Scholz at the Prime Minister’s residence. They co-chaired the 7th Intergovernmental Consultation, signing multiple agreements focused on green urban mobility, advanced materials research, and skill development.

The leaders also discussed strengthening security and defense partnerships, enhancing talent mobility, and expanding economic cooperation.

Following his engagements in Delhi, Scholz is set to travel to Goa, where he will welcome two German naval vessels as part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment. This visit marks Scholz’s third trip to India since taking office in 2021, with his last visit occurring during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023.

