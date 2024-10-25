Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Musk Donates $44 Million To Fuel Trump’s Campaign Drive

Elon Musk has reportedly contributed approximately $44 million to his pro-Donald Trump political action committee, America PAC, in the first half of October, according to federal disclosures released on Thursday.

Elon Musk has reportedly contributed approximately $44 million to his pro-Donald Trump political action committee, America PAC, in the first half of October, according to federal disclosures released on Thursday. This latest donation comes on the heels of an earlier report indicating that Musk had donated around $75 million to the group between July and September.

Strategic Focus on Battleground States

America PAC aims to mobilize voters in key swing states that could determine the outcome of the upcoming election. The group has also disclosed expenditures exceeding $47 million during the first half of October alone, reflecting Musk’s commitment to enhancing Trump’s visibility and voter outreach.

The Role of Super PACs in Elections

With the Trump campaign relying heavily on external organizations for voter outreach, Musk’s super PAC plays a significant role in what is anticipated to be a closely contested election against Vice President Kamala Harris. In a separate financial report, Trump’s campaign disclosed spending over $88 million on advertising in early October and raised an additional $16 million during that time, leaving him with $36 million for the final campaign push.

Musk Joins Elite Donor Ranks

Musk’s substantial contributions position him among a select group of Republican mega donors, which includes notable figures like banking heir Timothy Mellon and casino mogul Miriam Adelson. In addition to his donations to America PAC, Musk also contributed $2.3 million to another conservative super PAC, the Sentinel Action Fund.

Legal Concerns Arise

As part of its campaign strategy, America PAC has been offering a daily $1 million giveaway to randomly selected participants who sign its online petition, targeting registered voters in battleground states. However, the Justice Department has expressed concerns, warning that these giveaways might violate federal election laws. The legality of the petition initiative remains uncertain, with legal experts divided on whether Musk’s actions could infringe on regulations prohibiting payments for voter registration.

Winners Announced Amid Controversy

Despite the DOJ’s warning, Musk has publicly identified two winners from the petition—one from Michigan and one from Wisconsin—in posts on X. America PAC has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the Justice Department’s concerns.

Harris Campaign Outraises Trump

In contrast to Musk’s efforts for Trump, the Harris campaign has reportedly outperformed Trump’s fundraising and spending in recent months. Harris raised $97 million during the first half of October and spent over $130 million on ads, holding $119 million in reserve as of October 16.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: North Korea Asserts Troop Deployment To Russia Aligns With International Law

 

