North Korea Asserts Troop Deployment To Russia Aligns With International Law

North Korea has recently addressed claims regarding the potential deployment of its troops to Russia, stating that any such action would align with international law, though it refrained from confirming whether soldiers had been dispatched.

Official Statement on Troop Deployment

Kim Jong Gyu, North Korea’s vice foreign minister responsible for Russian affairs, stated, “If there is such a thing that the world media is talking about, I think it will be an act conforming with the regulations of international law,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency. This remark comes amid accusations from Seoul and Washington alleging that North Korea has sent thousands of troops to assist Russia, particularly as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested they could be deployed into battle soon.

Accusations from Seoul and Washington

South Korea has long accused North Korea of providing significant military support to Russia, citing videos that appear to show North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms at military installations in the Far East. In response, representatives from North Korea at the United Nations have dismissed these allegations.

North Korea’s Official Response

In the first public acknowledgment of the situation, Vice Foreign Minister Kim noted he had “heeded the rumor of the dispatch of Korean People’s Army troops to Russia.” However, he emphasized that the Foreign Ministry does not typically engage in matters related to the Ministry of National Defense and feels no need to make separate confirmations.

South Korea’s Reaction

South Korea has condemned the potential troop deployment, urging Russia to cease what it deems “illegal cooperation” with North Korea. The country has warned that it may reconsider its approach to supplying arms directly to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. While South Korean policy prohibits selling weapons to active conflict zones, the nation has previously exported substantial military equipment to allies like Poland.

