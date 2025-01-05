Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has surprised everyone with a visit to former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The meeting was private, involving a dinner and film screening, raising international attention ahead of US President Biden's visit to Rome.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid an unexpected visit to former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Saturday. This informal meeting, which surprised many, has drawn the attention of both Italian and international media.

Photos released by her office show Meloni and Trump posing together at the entrance to Mar-a-Lago, with a Christmas tree subtly visible in the background.

The details of the visit remain somewhat shrouded in mystery, since her office hasn’t issued any formal statements on the meeting. Media reports from the US hint that the visit included a private dinner and film screening, although neither party has confirmed these details. However, images of Meloni and Trump together dominated the front pages of Italian newspapers on Sunday.

Meloni’s Global Presence

Giorgia Meloni has been rising as a mainstream figure in global and European affairs, as Italy’s far-right Brothers of Italy party leader. Indeed, her appointment with Trump does not differ with the visit pattern that other current world leaders follow, such as Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Viktor Orban in Hungary. Trump is scheduled to assume his second presidential term on 20 January.

Meloni’s visit comes just ahead of a major diplomatic event: a four-day visit to Rome by US President Joe Biden. During this visit, President Biden is expected to meet with Meloni, as well as Pope Francis.

Trump Praises Meloni

During the Saturday night event at Mar-a-Lago, Trump openly welcomed Meloni to the scene by introducing her to a gathering before a movie. “This is very exciting, I’m here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy,” Trump said, continuing, “She’s really taken Europe by storm, and everyone else, and we’re just having dinner tonight.” Through these words, Trump showed how he admired Meloni, further indicating her rise in the world’s spotlight.

Marco Rubio, the US Senator who was nominated by Trump for the Secretary of State, also hailed Meloni. According to him, Meloni is “a great ally, strong leader,” underlining how important her visit is and strengthening ties between Italy and the United States.

Meloni’s visit comes amid a broader trend of foreign leaders visiting Trump since his election. Notable visitors have included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. These diplomatic exchanges underscore the continued relevance of Trump on the world stage, even as he prepares for his second presidential term.

ALSO READ | United States Braces for Historic Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions