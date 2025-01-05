Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Giorgia Meloni Meets Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago Ahead Of Biden’s Visit To Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has surprised everyone with a visit to former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The meeting was private, involving a dinner and film screening, raising international attention ahead of US President Biden's visit to Rome.

Giorgia Meloni Meets Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago Ahead Of Biden’s Visit To Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid an unexpected visit to former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Saturday. This informal meeting, which surprised many, has drawn the attention of both Italian and international media.

Photos released by her office show Meloni and Trump posing together at the entrance to Mar-a-Lago, with a Christmas tree subtly visible in the background.

The details of the visit remain somewhat shrouded in mystery, since her office hasn’t issued any formal statements on the meeting. Media reports from the US hint that the visit included a private dinner and film screening, although neither party has confirmed these details. However, images of Meloni and Trump together dominated the front pages of Italian newspapers on Sunday.

Meloni’s Global Presence

Giorgia Meloni has been rising as a mainstream figure in global and European affairs, as Italy’s far-right Brothers of Italy party leader. Indeed, her appointment with Trump does not differ with the visit pattern that other current world leaders follow, such as Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Viktor Orban in Hungary. Trump is scheduled to assume his second presidential term on 20 January.

Meloni’s visit comes just ahead of a major diplomatic event: a four-day visit to Rome by US President Joe Biden. During this visit, President Biden is expected to meet with Meloni, as well as Pope Francis.

Trump Praises Meloni

During the Saturday night event at Mar-a-Lago, Trump openly welcomed Meloni to the scene by introducing her to a gathering before a movie. “This is very exciting, I’m here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy,” Trump said, continuing, “She’s really taken Europe by storm, and everyone else, and we’re just having dinner tonight.” Through these words, Trump showed how he admired Meloni, further indicating her rise in the world’s spotlight.

Marco Rubio, the US Senator who was nominated by Trump for the Secretary of State, also hailed Meloni. According to him, Meloni is “a great ally, strong leader,” underlining how important her visit is and strengthening ties between Italy and the United States.

Meloni’s visit comes amid a broader trend of foreign leaders visiting Trump since his election. Notable visitors have included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. These diplomatic exchanges underscore the continued relevance of Trump on the world stage, even as he prepares for his second presidential term.

ALSO READ | United States Braces for Historic Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions

Filed under

donald trump Giorgia Meloni

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Offers $1 Million Prize For Decoding Indus Valley Script

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Offers $1 Million Prize For Decoding Indus Valley Script

From Delhi To Meerut South In 40 Minutes: Key Highlights Of PM Modi’s RRTS Launch

From Delhi To Meerut South In 40 Minutes: Key Highlights Of PM Modi’s RRTS Launch

Who Is Raghav Tiwari? Crime Patrol Actor Stabbed With Knife In Mumbai

Who Is Raghav Tiwari? Crime Patrol Actor Stabbed With Knife In Mumbai

Costco’s Bold Plan: Apartments Above Stores to Tackle LA Housing Crisis

Costco’s Bold Plan: Apartments Above Stores to Tackle LA Housing Crisis

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Entertainment

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The Air On Botox Joke

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox