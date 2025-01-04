Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Calls ‘Friend’ Elon Musk A ‘Genius,’ Slams People Labeling Him As ‘Monster’

Giorgia Meloni, friend of Musk, spoke highly of the Tesla and SpaceX founder, calling him "an extraordinary innovator" who has consistently looked to the future.

In a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk as a ‘GENIUS.’ She was against the critics who have labeled him a “monster” because of his political backing of US President-elect Donald Trump in US elections.

Meloni, who has maintained a friendly relationship with Musk, spoke highly of the Tesla and SpaceX founder, calling him “an extraordinary innovator” who has consistently looked to the future. “We are certainly two people who have a great rapport,” she said.

“Elon Musk is a brilliant man, and it is always very interesting to talk to him.”

She laughed at the change in public opinion about Musk, who was once hailed as a visionary but is now condemned for his political beliefs. “It makes me laugh a bit that there are people who used to praise him as a genius but today depict him as a monster, just because he has chosen the ‘wrong’ political camp, as they see it,” Meloni said.

Meloni has strong ties to Musk as part of her wider vision for Italy and Europe. She has been considering investment by Musk-owned companies even as she dismissed claims those are a threat to Italy’s national interests. “I work to have major investments in Italy and evaluate the usefulness of each investment through the prism of our national interest,” she said.

As for Meloni, Musk has even complimented her as “genuine, sincere, and honest.” In September 2024, he bestowed on her an award in New York, stating that she was a rare specimen of integrity among politicians.

Meloni as a favored interlocutor between Trump and Europe?

Meloni, who became Italy’s first female prime minister two years ago, has shown outstanding political nimbleness, gaining recognition from Western leaders for her resolute backing of Ukraine and cultivating connections with right-wing individuals such as Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Her reputation as an incredible political strategist who can unite disparate political viewpoints has been solidified by her affiliation with Musk. Some analysts think she could be crucial in bolstering the Trump administration’s relations with Europe.

Musk, a key member of Trump’s transition team, is going to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Trump’s administration. This role places him at the center of policy-making in the administration, especially in the fields of technology, innovation, and governance reform.

Lew Eisenberg, former US ambassador to Italy, recently noted, “Meloni could emerge as a favored interlocutor between the Trump government and Europe, given her political affinities and diplomatic skills.”

However, Francesco Galietti, founder of the think tank Policy Sonar, cautioned that the relationship between Trump and Musk might not be stable. “They are two giant egos who stand for different things. One is a protectionist, the other a globalist. Trump opposes migration; Musk does not. Musk is a friend of China; Trump is certainly not,” Galietti explained.

He added, “Meloni has chosen Musk as an intermediary, but that exposes her to significant risks if the Trump-Musk relationship turns sour.”

Meloni’s Action on Illegal Immigration

“We agree that we need to intensify the fight against traffickers, work towards greater cooperation between police forces, and explore innovative solutions,” she said.

Meloni has a close relationship with both Elon Musk and President-elect Trump; this would also have an impact on international relations as she gets ready to serve as a bridge between the US and Europe.

ALSO READ: Indian Americans Achieve Historic Representation in US House Of Representatives

