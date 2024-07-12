Giorgia Meloni’s Eye Roll At Biden’s Late Arrival Steals The Show At NATO Summit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni became the center of attention at the NATO Summit on Thursday after a video captured her rolling her eyes in response to President Joe Biden’s lateness for a high-stakes press conference. The incident has since gone viral, sparking widespread criticism of the White House’s delay

What Happened?

On Thursday, amidst mounting anticipation for a crucial press conference, both President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were significantly late to the event. The delay left Italian President Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb visibly frustrated. As the clock ticked past the scheduled 10 a.m. start time, Meloni was seen rolling her eyes and dramatically checking her nonexistent watch, an expression of her growing exasperation.

Giorgia Meloni on top eye-rolling form as leaders at the @Nato summit wait for Stoltenberg and Biden to arrive for today’s first session pic.twitter.com/0lczOywwav — Henry Foy (@HenryJFoy) July 11, 2024

Reports indicate that Biden left the White House approximately 20 minutes after the event was supposed to begin, which likely contributed to Meloni’s unimpressed reaction. The video, which shows Meloni’s reaction to the delay, quickly went viral and fueled online discussions about the White House’s punctuality.

In addition to her eye roll, another moment from the video shows Meloni and Stubb engaging in a brief conversation before Stubb checks his phone to check the time. At this point, Meloni appears to roll her eyes again, only to realize that the cameras were focused on her.

Although the video was too distant to capture any audible dialogue, it was clear that the two leaders were not pleased with the delay. Social media was abuzz with theories that Meloni’s eye roll might have been a deliberate echo of Biden’s own distracted moments, such as the well-known G7 handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Another Biden Blunder

Adding to the day’s awkward moments, President Biden made another gaffe during the same NATO Summit. In a slip of the tongue, he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President [Vladimir] Putin.” Biden quickly corrected himself, attributing the mistake to being “so concentrated on defeating” the Kremlin leader.

“You are a hell of a lot better,” Biden told Zelensky after the correction. This verbal misstep follows a series of other recent blunders, heightening the ongoing debate about his suitability for a second term.

Biden’s Press Conference Mishap

The incident with Meloni comes amid calls for Biden to consider withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, driven by concerns over his mental acuity and his performance compared to former President Donald Trump. With Biden’s recent gaffes and the viral video of Meloni’s reaction, the spotlight on the President’s readiness for re-election continues to grow.

Significance of the Video

The viral video of Meloni’s eye roll highlights the challenges faced by leaders during international gatherings and underscores the intense scrutiny faced by world leaders in high-stakes situations. The moment has become a symbol of the frustrations that can arise from diplomatic delays and the high expectations placed on international leaders.

