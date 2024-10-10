Global Wildlife Population Declines by 73% in 50 Years: Alarming Trends and Urgent Calls for Action

The global wildlife population has faced an unprecedented decline of 73% over the past 50 years, according to the Living Planet Report 2024

The global wildlife population has faced an unprecedented decline of 73% over the past 50 years, according to the Living Planet Report 2024 released by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). This sharp increase in biodiversity loss comes after the 69% decline reported just two years ago, painting a stark picture of the accelerating environmental crisis.

The report revealed that freshwater ecosystems have been the hardest hit, with an 85% decline in wildlife populations, followed by terrestrial ecosystems at 69%, and marine ecosystems at 56%. The main drivers of this alarming trend include habitat loss, degradation primarily driven by unsustainable food systems, overexploitation, invasive species, and the effects of climate change.

Nature at a Tipping Point

WWF International’s Director General, Kirsten Schuijt, emphasized the severity of the situation in a statement accompanying the report. “Nature is issuing a distress call,” she said. “The linked crises of nature loss and climate change are pushing wildlife and ecosystems beyond their limits, with dangerous global tipping points threatening to damage Earth’s life-support systems and destabilize societies.”

As pressures on nature intensify, tipping points—where ecosystems face abrupt, often irreversible changes—are becoming increasingly likely. The report warns that global tipping points, such as the collapse of the Amazon rainforest or melting of polar ice caps, could lead to catastrophic consequences for both biodiversity and human civilization.

Regional Impact: Asia-Pacific Faces Steep Decline

The report highlights the varying impact of biodiversity loss across different regions. In Asia-Pacific, which includes India, the average decline in wildlife populations is recorded at 60%. In addition to habitat loss, pollution is identified as a significant threat in this region.

While the report did not provide country-specific data for India, WWF India officials pointed to steep declines in populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, bees, and freshwater turtles. The report also highlighted the alarming decline of three vulture species in India—the white-rumped vulture, Indian vulture, and slender-billed vulture—as early indicators of broader ecological degradation.

The Global Picture: Steepest Declines in South America and Africa

Globally, the most significant declines in wildlife populations have been observed in South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Pacific. Meanwhile, Europe and North America have seen a slower rate of decline, but this is primarily because large-scale impacts on nature in these regions were already apparent before the index began in 1970.

The Living Planet Index (LPI), which features data from 32,000 populations of 5,230 species, was used to track these trends. The report underscores that unless urgent action is taken, wildlife populations—and the ecosystems they support—will continue to face catastrophic losses.

Efforts to Reverse the Decline: India’s Progress in Conservation

Despite the grim global outlook, the report highlighted some success stories, particularly in India, where proactive government efforts and community engagement have helped stabilize certain species. The country’s wild tiger population, for instance, has seen significant growth. According to the All-India Tiger Estimation 2022, the tiger population rose to 3,682 from 2,967 in 2018, a major conservation success.

India has also launched the Snow Leopard Population Assessment (SPAI), which systematically evaluates the potential range of snow leopards. These efforts underscore the importance of robust scientific monitoring, effective habitat management, and community involvement in conservation initiatives.

Global Call to Action: Addressing the Crisis

The Living Planet Report 2024 calls for coordinated global action to address the escalating biodiversity crisis. The report emphasized that despite international agreements, progress toward restoring nature is lagging. More than half of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 are expected to be missed, with some targets showing no improvement since 2015. Climate commitments currently in place could lead to a global temperature increase of almost 3°C by the end of the century, far exceeding the safe limit to prevent catastrophic climate change.

“We need action that meets the scale of the challenge,” the report urged, calling for transformative changes in food, energy, and finance systems. It stressed that current efforts are insufficient to halt or reverse nature loss and that the next five years are crucial to setting nature on a path to recovery.

Approaching Tipping Points: The Dangers of Inaction

The report also warned about dangerous tipping points in the natural world. These tipping points occur when cumulative impacts from habitat degradation, land-use changes, overharvesting, and climate change push ecosystems beyond a critical threshold, leading to abrupt and often irreversible changes.

“A number of tipping points are highly likely if current trends are left to continue, with potentially catastrophic consequences,” the report stated. Examples include the Amazon rainforest die-off, which could release vast amounts of carbon dioxide, contributing to global warming; the melting of polar ice caps, leading to sea level rise; and the die-off of coral reefs, which would severely impact marine biodiversity and fisheries.

The Path Forward: WWF’s Call for Urgency

Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO of WWF-India, echoed the urgency of the report’s findings. “The Living Planet Report 2024 highlights the interconnectedness of nature, climate, and human well-being,” Singh said. “The choices and actions we make over the next five years will be crucial for the planet’s future.”

As the world prepares for the COP29 climate summit and the UN Biodiversity Summit later this year, the report stresses the need for accelerated conservation efforts, stronger international cooperation, and systemic changes to address the root causes of biodiversity loss. With the planet’s ecosystems on the brink, time is running out to reverse the devastating trends outlined in the report.