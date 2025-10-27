LIVE TV
Home > World > GRAINS-Soybeans jump as Bessent points to possible Trump-Xi talk hopes

GRAINS-Soybeans jump as Bessent points to possible Trump-Xi talk hopes

GRAINS-Soybeans jump as Bessent points to possible Trump-Xi talk hopes
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 06:30:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GRAINS-Soybeans jump as Bessent points to possible Trump-Xi talk hopes

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Chicago soybean futures touched a two-month high on Monday, as renewed optimism over Chinese buying lifted sentiment after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the two nations' leaders could discuss "substantial" soybean deals in a possible meeting. Corn and wheat followed soybeans higher. FUNDAMENTALS * As of 0017 GMT, the most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed 1.63% at $10.58-3/4 per bushel, hitting their highest levels since August 25. * Corn added 1.36% to $4.29 a bushel, while wheat gained 1.71% to $5.21-1/4 a bushel. * Markets are closely watching a highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi in South Korea this week. Washington has continued to signal optimism over a potential soybean deal with Beijing. China, so far, has not yet officially confirmed the meeting. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that he anticipates that China will revive substantial purchases of U.S. soybeans for several years and will delay its expanded licensing regime for rare earths by a year and re-examine it after two days of trade talks in Malaysia. * Bessent said on ABC's "This Week" program that when Trump and Xi announce a trade deal next Thursday U.S. soybean farmers "will feel very good about what's going on both for this season and the coming seasons for several years." * Analysts have said a major soybean deal could help U.S. farmers avert deeper losses, though China's import window is narrowing as buyers continue to secure cargoes from South America. * Meanwhile, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said it had launched a new tariff investigation into China's "apparent failure" to comply with the "Phase One" trade deal signed with Trump in 2020 to end his first-term U.S.-China trade war. * Corn and wheat markets remained pressured by plentiful supplies. Traders are awaiting more clarity on the size of the U.S. corn harvest, which is widely expected to reach record levels. DATA/EVENTS 0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Oct 0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Oct 0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Oct 1100 France Unemp Class-A SA Sep 1230 US Durable Goods Sep (Reporting by Ella Cao and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:30 AM IST
GRAINS-Soybeans jump as Bessent points to possible Trump-Xi talk hopes

GRAINS-Soybeans jump as Bessent points to possible Trump-Xi talk hopes

