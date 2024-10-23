Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Gunmen Attack Papua New Guinea Bus: 7 Dead, Many More Missing

Gunmen ambushed a public bus in the Enga province, Papua New Guinea Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals

Gunmen Attack Papua New Guinea Bus: 7 Dead, Many More Missing

In a tragic incident that underscores the escalating violence in Papua New Guinea, gunmen ambushed a public bus in the Enga province on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and leaving more than a dozen others unaccounted for. The shocking attack has sent ripples of fear throughout the community and reignited concerns over the longstanding tribal conflicts in the region.

What happened?

The ambush occurred in Lagaip district, where over 20 passengers were aboard the bus when armed assailants with high-powered firearms opened fire indiscriminately. Assistant Police Commissioner Joseph Tondop described the scene as chaotic, stating that the gunmen “set up an ambush and fired shots indiscriminately” into the vehicle. The brutality of the attack has raised alarms about the safety of public transport in a region already fraught with violence.

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Among the deceased were seven male passengers, including the bus driver, who initially managed to turn the vehicle around after the gunfire erupted. Despite his efforts to reach Wabag hospital, approximately 50 minutes away, the driver succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment. In addition to the fatalities, one person is reported to be in critical condition, while local authorities confirmed that at least 17 passengers remain unaccounted for.

Tondop expressed concern over the missing individuals, noting that their current status is uncertain; they may still be alive but are possibly hiding in the surrounding bush or seeking refuge with nearby clans. In response to the crisis, police initiated a search operation early Wednesday, beginning at the ambush site in hopes of locating the missing passengers.

Root Causes of the Violence

Tondop labeled the ambush a “payback killing,” linking it to a personal grievance involving one of the bus passengers. This incident is not an isolated event but rather part of a broader pattern of inter-clan violence that has plagued Enga province for generations. The conflict often arises from long-standing tribal disputes, with the recent influx of sophisticated weaponry significantly increasing the lethality of these clashes.

For centuries, tribes in Papua New Guinea have engaged in violent confrontations over various grievances. However, the recent rise in the availability of firearms, including guns, machetes, and hand grenades, has made these tribal fights far more deadly. The violence has not only resulted in loss of life but has also led to widespread destruction of homes, infrastructure, and businesses across the province.

Recent History of Tribal Conflicts

This latest incident adds to a grim tally of violence in Enga province, where recent clashes have claimed dozens of lives. In February, a particularly brutal massacre left at least 50 people dead in a conflict rooted in long-standing land disputes. Such violence is often governed by deeply entrenched customs and beliefs that span generations, complicating efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

Filed under

Enga province gunmen Joseph Tondop Lagaip district Papua New Guinea
