Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Threatens India’s Sovereignty, Calls for Independence Movements in New Video

In a recent video, Pannun declared his intentions to initiate independence movements in various Indian states beyond Punjab, including Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Threatens India’s Sovereignty, Calls for Independence Movements in New Video

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel of the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and designated a terrorist by India, has once again issued threats against India’s sovereignty.

In a recent video, Pannun declared his intentions to initiate independence movements in various Indian states beyond Punjab, including Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. This aligns with the separatist campaign SFJ has long advocated for Punjab. His latest mission, titled “SFJ 2024 ONE India To 2047 NONE India,” is an endeavor to dissolve India by 2047.

The video surfaced following Canada’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Morrison, reaffirming Canada’s policy of respecting India’s territorial integrity. Morrison stated, “There’s one India, and that’s been made very clear.” The comments were made during a public hearing of Canada’s foreign interference commission in Ottawa earlier this month. In response, Pannun falsely claimed that certain regions like Arunachal Pradesh belong to China and urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to reclaim them. “Now is the time to order the Chinese army to take Arunachal Pradesh back,” he said.

SFJ’s Ongoing Push for Khalistan

SFJ, known for its unofficial global referendums on creating an independent Khalistan state from Punjab, has minimal support within the Indian state itself. However, Pannun continues to push for international recognition of this cause, seeking to use Canadian and American legal protections to sustain his campaign. “SFJ will continue to use the protection and support of Canadian and American laws to continue to campaign for independence movements to Balkanize and disintegrate the Union of India,” he declared.

Pannun further extended his threats, stating that SFJ aims to “redraw the borders” of India, proclaiming that “by 2047, the current borders and boundaries of the Union of India will be redrawn and wiped out from the world map.” The video concluded ominously with visuals of lightning.

Background of India-Canada Tensions

Pannun’s recent video comes amidst heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, fueled by Canada’s stance on the pro-Khalistan movement. Relations between the two countries soured after the assassination of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s subsequent allegations linking Indian government agents to Nijjar’s murder further strained diplomatic relations, despite India labeling the claims as “absurd” and “motivated.”

Canada’s NSIA Comments on India’s Influence

Nathalie G. Drouin, Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA), has addressed the ongoing tensions, noting India’s focus on the pro-Khalistan movement in Canada. She remarked, “The objective of India…I’m not sure if they really want to influence our policy. I think they really want to influence the pro-Khalistan debate and conversation.” According to Drouin, India’s interest likely stems from Canada’s significant Sikh diaspora and historical events, such as the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, which remains Canada’s deadliest terrorist attack, killing 329 people, including 270 Canadian citizens of Indian descent.

Drouin highlighted Canada’s expectations for India to cooperate with ongoing investigations into Nijjar’s assassination, stating that Ottawa has made “repeated requests” for India to “take our law enforcement actions seriously instead of denying the situation.” During her testimony, she emphasized that the inquiry should consider not only Nijjar’s death but also the attempted assassination of Pannun in the United States last year.

India’s Ranking as a Foreign Interference Threat To Canada

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSCIOP) recently identified India as the second-most significant foreign interference threat to Canada’s democratic institutions, surpassing Russia in this ranking. Drouin, however, downplayed the utility of ranking countries by perceived threats, cautioning that such rankings could complicate international relations. Her focus remains on addressing the broader challenges of foreign interference, especially regarding the pro-Khalistan issue.

Amid these ongoing diplomatic strains, the SFJ’s provocative actions and the broader discourse around India-Canada relations continue to occupy a central place in international discussions as both nations grapple with the complexities of influence, security, and sovereignty.

ALSO READ: India Expresses Concern Over Israeli Attack On UN Peacekeeper Base In Lebanon

Filed under

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun india-canada khalistani group
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox