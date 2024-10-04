H5N1 Virus Suspected In Deaths of 47 Tigers And Three Lions At Vietnamese Zoos

In a troubling development, forty-seven tigers, three lions, and a panther have reportedly died from suspected H5N1 bird flu at two zoos in southern Vietnam between August and September.

Details of the Outbreak

The fatalities occurred at My Quynh Safari Park in Long An Province and Vuon Xoai Tourist Park in Dong Nai Province. According to reports, My Quynh Safari Park accounted for at least 27 tiger deaths and three lion fatalities, while Vuon Xoai zoo reported 20 tigers succumbing to the illness.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

The affected animals exhibited signs of illness and fatigue prior to their deaths. Tests conducted by the National Centre for Animal Health Diagnosis confirmed the presence of the “H5N1 type A virus” among the deceased animals.

Caregiver Precautions

At the My Quynh Safari Park, at least three animal caregivers were identified as having had close contact with the infected animals. Additionally, about 30 employees at Vuon Xoai zoo were noted to have been in proximity to the animals. However, none of the staff members have reported any respiratory symptoms as of now.

Understanding H5N1

H5N1, commonly referred to as avian influenza or “bird flu,” is a strain of influenza A virus that has been detected in various bird species and some mammals. The World Health Organization has highlighted that since 2020, a variant of this virus has led to “unprecedented numbers of deaths in wild birds and poultry” across multiple continents, including Africa, Asia, and Europe. Although human transmission cases are rare, they can lead to severe disease with a high mortality rate.

Previous Human Cases

Vietnam recorded its first human case of H5N1 in March 2024, involving a 21-year-old student who tragically died after contracting the virus while trapping wild birds. Earlier in June, India confirmed its first human case of avian influenza H9N2 in five years, marking the second instance of bird flu infection reported to the WHO by India since 2019.

