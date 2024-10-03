Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kim Jong Un Warns Of Nuclear Action If Sovereignty Is Threatened

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared that the country will not hesitate to deploy all available offensive capabilities, including nuclear weapons, if its sovereignty is threatened.

Kim Jong Un Warns Of Nuclear Action If Sovereignty Is Threatened

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared that the country will not hesitate to deploy all available offensive capabilities, including nuclear weapons, if its sovereignty is threatened. This warning comes amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as reported by media sources.

Response to South Korea’s Military Threats

Kim criticized South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for recent comments suggesting an intention to dismantle the North Korean regime. He stated that Yoon’s remarks demonstrated a disregard for regional security, branding them as provocative, according to KCNA.

Nuclear Readiness Affirmed

According to state news agency, Kim asserted, “If the enemy, seized with extreme foolishness and recklessness, attempts to use armed forces encroaching upon the sovereignty of the DPRK … the DPRK would use without hesitation all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons.” He made these comments during a visit to a military training facility for special operations units.

North Korea’s Nuclear Capabilities

Media reports indicate that North Korea has long pursued a nuclear weapons program and is believed to possess sufficient fissile material to construct numerous nuclear weapons. The nation has conducted six underground nuclear tests to date.

Rising Military Tensions

The situation escalated further when South Korea celebrated its annual Armed Forces Day, showcasing military might, including a ballistic missile capable of carrying a substantial warhead and featuring a flypast by a U.S. bomber, as per media sources.

Warning from South Korea

During the military parade, President Yoon warned Pyongyang against any nuclear aggression, emphasizing that such actions would be met with a “resolute, overwhelming response from our military and the U.S. alliance.” He ominously added, “That day will see the end of the North Korean regime,” according to reports.

Kim’s Stance on Military Threats

In his remarks, Kim maintained that the “enemies’ threatening rhetoric, action, trick and attempt did not check the DPRK’s powerful military strength and will not take away our nuclear weapons forever,” signaling North Korea’s intent to bolster its defense capabilities in the face of perceived threats, as noted by media sources.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Sydney’s Pro-Palestine Protest Set For October 6 After Police Agreement

Filed under

kim jong un north korea nuclear weapons

Also Read

Israel Targets and Eliminates Hezbollah Figure Mahmoud Yusef Anisi

Israel Targets and Eliminates Hezbollah Figure Mahmoud Yusef Anisi

Dockworkers Halt Strike, Major Ports Set To Reopen Until January

Dockworkers Halt Strike, Major Ports Set To Reopen Until January

‘America On The Brink Of Bankruptcy’: Elon Musk Lists 5 Valid Concerns

‘America On The Brink Of Bankruptcy’: Elon Musk Lists 5 Valid Concerns

Sydney’s Pro-Palestine Protest Set For October 6 After Police Agreement

Sydney’s Pro-Palestine Protest Set For October 6 After Police Agreement

Why Is Diego Garcia Central To Global Geopolitical Strategies?

Why Is Diego Garcia Central To Global Geopolitical Strategies?

Entertainment

Eminem’s ‘Grandpa’ Era Begins: Daughter Hailie Jade’s Pregnancy Revealed!

Eminem’s ‘Grandpa’ Era Begins: Daughter Hailie Jade’s Pregnancy Revealed!

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox