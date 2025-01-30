Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Hamas Confirms Death Of Military Leader Mohammed Deif

Hamas confirms deaths of military chief Mohammed Deif and deputy commander Marwan Issa, both killed in air strikes last year.

Hamas Confirms Death Of Military Leader Mohammed Deif


Hamas announced on Thursday that its military chief, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip last year. Deif was one of the alleged masterminds behind the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which ignited the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This confirmation comes shortly after the release of hostages in exchange for prisoners, marking the third round of exchanges under the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas had previously withheld confirmation of Deif’s death, despite Israel’s military reporting in August that Deif had been killed in an airstrike the previous month. Deif’s death was a significant blow to Hamas, as he was a key figure in the organization’s military operations. In addition to Deif, Hamas also announced the death of deputy military commander Marwan Issa. The US had reported Issa’s death in March last year, noting he was the most senior Hamas leader to die since the war began on October 7, 2023.

The announcement of Deif’s death coincides with the third round of prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal. In this latest exchange, Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners in return for five Thai and three Israeli hostages freed by Hamas. The sight of Israeli hostages being escorted by armed fighters through crowds of onlookers drew condemnation from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who initially refused to free this round of Palestinian prisoners until receiving assurances from US and Arab mediators about the safe release of hostages in the future. Netanyahu later confirmed he had received such a commitment.

The chaotic scenes during the hostage exchange have highlighted the intense emotions and high stakes involved in the ongoing conflict. Netanyahu’s insistence on guarantees for future hostage releases underscores the complexities of negotiating under such volatile conditions. The confirmation of Deif’s death adds another layer to the already tense situation, as it represents a significant loss for Hamas and could impact their military strategy moving forward.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement, now in its second week, continues to face challenges as both sides navigate the delicate process of exchanging prisoners and hostages. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with hopes that the ceasefire will hold and lead to a more lasting peace. The deaths of key Hamas leaders like Deif and Issa may alter the dynamics within the organization and affect its approach to the conflict.

As the ceasefire negotiations proceed, the focus remains on achieving a stable and peaceful resolution that addresses the underlying issues driving the conflict. The international community’s role in mediating and ensuring compliance with the agreement will be crucial in maintaining the fragile peace and preventing further escalation.

