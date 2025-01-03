Hamas Wants Immediate Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Senior Official States

Hamas resumes talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, focusing on Israeli withdrawal. The U.S. pledges continued efforts to secure a hostage deal and bring peace.

Hamas has reiterated its commitment to negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza, announcing a new round of indirect talks held in Doha, Qatar, starting Friday. Senior Hamas official Basem Naim emphasized the group’s urgency in reaching a permanent ceasefire and ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces. As the death toll rises, the humanitarian crisis continues to unfold, prompting the global community to call for an immediate resolution.

The White House has expressed cautious optimism regarding the latest developments. National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby welcomed Israel’s decision to send a new negotiating team to Doha, signaling a step forward in the tense talks. While President Biden’s administration is not sending high-level officials like National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan or Middle East envoy Brett McGurk to the region at this time, Kirby made it clear that the U.S. is committed to staying engaged.

Kirby focused on the U.S. efforts to broker a deal that could lead to the return of hostages and a cessation of hostilities. “We’re doing everything we can to see if we can broker a new ceasefire deal again that will get the hostages home,” he said. While the violence continues to ravage Gaza, the talks could be a rare opportunity to halt the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.

As the ceasefire talks gain momentum, the path ahead remains fraught with challenges. The international community is watching closely, hoping that these negotiations will provide a chance for peace in the region.

