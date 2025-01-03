Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Hamas Wants Immediate Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Senior Official States

Hamas resumes talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, focusing on Israeli withdrawal. The U.S. pledges continued efforts to secure a hostage deal and bring peace.

Hamas Wants Immediate Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Senior Official States

Hamas has reiterated its commitment to negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza, announcing a new round of indirect talks held in Doha, Qatar, starting Friday. Senior Hamas official Basem Naim emphasized the group’s urgency in reaching a permanent ceasefire and ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces. As the death toll rises, the humanitarian crisis continues to unfold, prompting the global community to call for an immediate resolution.

The White House has expressed cautious optimism regarding the latest developments. National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby welcomed Israel’s decision to send a new negotiating team to Doha, signaling a step forward in the tense talks. While President Biden’s administration is not sending high-level officials like National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan or Middle East envoy Brett McGurk to the region at this time, Kirby made it clear that the U.S. is committed to staying engaged.

Kirby focused on the U.S. efforts to broker a deal that could lead to the return of hostages and a cessation of hostilities. “We’re doing everything we can to see if we can broker a new ceasefire deal again that will get the hostages home,” he said. While the violence continues to ravage Gaza, the talks could be a rare opportunity to halt the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.

As the ceasefire talks gain momentum, the path ahead remains fraught with challenges. The international community is watching closely, hoping that these negotiations will provide a chance for peace in the region.

ALSO READ: FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack

Filed under

gaza Hamas

Advertisement

Also Read

Winter Storm 2025: Heavy Snow And Ice To Impact Millions Across The U.S.

Winter Storm 2025: Heavy Snow And Ice To Impact Millions Across The U.S.

Can A President-Elect Go To Jail? Everything Explained As Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10

Can A President-Elect Go To Jail? Everything Explained As Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January...

Biden To Visit New Orleans Following Deadly Attack, Show Support For Victims

Biden To Visit New Orleans Following Deadly Attack, Show Support For Victims

Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10 In Hush Money Case As NY Judge Upholds President-Elect’s Conviction

Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10 In Hush Money Case As NY Judge Upholds...

Devastation Strikes New Orleans As Families Remember Victims Of Truck Attack

Devastation Strikes New Orleans As Families Remember Victims Of Truck Attack

Entertainment

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All The Lyrics From Rapper’s Freestyle

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message To RiRi On Instagram

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A Daring Claim

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The Truth

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns $54,000

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox