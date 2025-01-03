Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack

The FBI warns of possible copycat vehicle-ramming attacks after a deadly incident in New Orleans. Security experts urge heightened vigilance for public safety.

FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack

After a deadly vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are raising alarms about the potential for similar incidents across the country. The attacker, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old military veteran, drove a truck into a crowd, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens more. The FBI has confirmed that Jabbar was “100% inspired” by the Islamic State militant group, fueling concerns about copycat attacks inspired by extremist ideologies.

A bulletin shared by Reuters reveals that the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Counterterrorism Center are particularly concerned about vehicle-ramming attacks, which are attractive to potential assailants due to the ease of acquiring vehicles and the low skill threshold for carrying out such acts. Authorities have warned that attackers who use vehicles to ram into crowds are often armed and may continue their assault with firearms or edged weapons.

The deadly attack in New Orleans was not entirely unexpected. In 2019, a confidential security assessment noted the vulnerability of the Bourbon Street area to vehicular ramming and active shooter attacks. Experts like Don Aviv, CEO of Interfor International, stated that the French Quarter is a perfect target due to the dense pedestrian traffic.

This attack was the latest in a series of vehicle-ramming incidents linked to foreign extremist groups. The FBI has long warned that these attacks, while horrific, are easy to execute for those with limited resources and training. With heightened awareness, security agencies are bracing for potential copycat incidents while continuing to work on strengthening public safety measures.

ALSO READ: Mike Johnson Secures House Speakership On First Ballot After GOP Revolt

Filed under

New Orleans Attack world

Advertisement

Also Read

Can A President-Elect Go To Jail? Everything Explained As Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10

Can A President-Elect Go To Jail? Everything Explained As Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January...

Biden To Visit New Orleans Following Deadly Attack, Show Support For Victims

Biden To Visit New Orleans Following Deadly Attack, Show Support For Victims

Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10 In Hush Money Case As NY Judge Upholds President-Elect’s Conviction

Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10 In Hush Money Case As NY Judge Upholds...

Devastation Strikes New Orleans As Families Remember Victims Of Truck Attack

Devastation Strikes New Orleans As Families Remember Victims Of Truck Attack

Who Was Mukesh Chandrakar? 28-Year-Old Independent Journalist From Chhattisgarh Found Dead In Contractor’s Septic Tank

Who Was Mukesh Chandrakar? 28-Year-Old Independent Journalist From Chhattisgarh Found Dead In Contractor’s Septic Tank

Entertainment

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All The Lyrics From Rapper’s Freestyle

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message To RiRi On Instagram

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A Daring Claim

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The Truth

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns $54,000

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox