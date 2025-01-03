FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack

The FBI warns of possible copycat vehicle-ramming attacks after a deadly incident in New Orleans. Security experts urge heightened vigilance for public safety.

After a deadly vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are raising alarms about the potential for similar incidents across the country. The attacker, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old military veteran, drove a truck into a crowd, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens more. The FBI has confirmed that Jabbar was “100% inspired” by the Islamic State militant group, fueling concerns about copycat attacks inspired by extremist ideologies.

A bulletin shared by Reuters reveals that the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Counterterrorism Center are particularly concerned about vehicle-ramming attacks, which are attractive to potential assailants due to the ease of acquiring vehicles and the low skill threshold for carrying out such acts. Authorities have warned that attackers who use vehicles to ram into crowds are often armed and may continue their assault with firearms or edged weapons.

The deadly attack in New Orleans was not entirely unexpected. In 2019, a confidential security assessment noted the vulnerability of the Bourbon Street area to vehicular ramming and active shooter attacks. Experts like Don Aviv, CEO of Interfor International, stated that the French Quarter is a perfect target due to the dense pedestrian traffic.

This attack was the latest in a series of vehicle-ramming incidents linked to foreign extremist groups. The FBI has long warned that these attacks, while horrific, are easy to execute for those with limited resources and training. With heightened awareness, security agencies are bracing for potential copycat incidents while continuing to work on strengthening public safety measures.

