Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Mike Johnson Secures House Speakership On First Ballot After GOP Revolt

Mike Johnson clinched the House Speakership on the first ballot, but the victory came after a tense showdown with GOP holdouts. Future challenges await.

Mike Johnson Secures House Speakership On First Ballot After GOP Revolt

Mike Johnson (R-La.) has secured his second term as Speaker of the House after a tense and dramatic floor vote on the opening day of Congress. Despite early doubts and defections from key Republicans, Johnson triumphed in the first ballot, with the votes of Reps. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and Keith Self (R-Texas) switching to Johnson’s side after moments of negotiation. His victory, however, was not without a fight.

Johnson, a southern Baptist conservative, faced resistance from hardline GOP members who were seeking commitments on spending cuts and a more member-driven process. While he refused to make “side deals” like appointing Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) to a key committee position, Johnson did make several public commitments to ease concerns. These included creating a working group to implement government and spending reforms, reviewing federal agency audits, and holding government entities accountable.

The Speaker vote also carried significant political weight, as President-elect Trump had endorsed Johnson and played a role in rallying Republicans behind him. Johnson’s leadership will now be tested as he balances the demands of a slim GOP majority, President Trump’s priorities, and the diverse views within his party.

With past leadership failures like Kevin McCarthy’s ousting and intense infighting within the GOP, Johnson’s role as Speaker is far from secure. The challenges of legislating with a narrow majority, especially with divisive issues such as spending cuts and Ukraine aid on the table, will require careful negotiations.

Though Johnson’s victory is a significant step, the real test will come as he navigates the intricacies of leading a fractious Republican Party in the years to come.

ALSO READ: Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale: Companies Gear Up For Legal Battle

Filed under

Mike Johnson new Speaker world

