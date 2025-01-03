Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale: Companies Gear Up For Legal Battle

In a bold move on Friday, President Joe Biden exercised executive authority to block the $14.3 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan’s Nippon Steel. The decision marks a significant intervention in the corporate world, with national security concerns taking center stage.

Biden, who has long opposed the deal, emphasized that the steel industry is vital to the nation’s security and supply chain resilience. “A strong domestically owned and operated steel industry represents an essential national security priority,” he said in a statement, reiterating his commitment to safeguarding U.S. industries crucial to defense and infrastructure.

The decision, which comes near the end of Biden’s administration, follows a year of political debate and bipartisan opposition to the sale. Both the Biden administration and President-elect Donald Trump have voiced concerns about foreign control of a once-dominant component of America’s industrial base.

While the move is expected to resonate positively with domestic workers and political figures who see steel production as vital to the nation’s independence, it has wider ramifications. U.S. Steel, which has faced financial difficulties, had hoped the deal would bring needed investment. However, the administration’s stance signals potential risks for foreign companies looking to invest in American industries.

The Committee for Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had initially been unable to reach a consensus on whether the acquisition posed a national security threat, leaving the final decision to Biden. With this executive action, the president has reinforced his position on protecting key domestic industries from foreign control.

