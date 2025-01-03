Who Is The US Army Veteran Behind The New Orleans Terror Attack?

A tragic start to the New Year unfolded in New Orleans, Louisiana, when a man carried out an attack inspired by the Islamic State (IS), killing 14 people and injuring at least 35 others.

A tragic start to the New Year unfolded in New Orleans, Louisiana, when a man carried out an attack inspired by the Islamic State (IS), killing 14 people and injuring at least 35 others. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 1 on Bourbon Street, a hub of New Year’s Eve celebrations in the French Quarter.

Timeline of the Attack

At approximately 3:15 AM local time, a white Ford pickup truck veered onto the sidewalk to evade a police car and ploughed into a crowd of revelers. CCTV footage captured the vehicle speeding through the densely packed street, leaving chaos and devastation in its wake.

After the collision, the driver exited the truck and began firing at police officers. Two officers sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire before the perpetrator was fatally shot by responding officers. Authorities later identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and Army veteran.

Police described the act as “deliberate and calculated,” stating that Jabbar was intent on inflicting maximum harm.

Eyewitness Accounts

Whit Davis, a bystander from Shreveport, Louisiana, recounted the aftermath. Speaking to the media, he described being held in a nearby bar as police secured the area. Upon exiting, he was confronted with the grim sight of injured and deceased victims scattered across the street.

Who Was Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, born in Texas, had a complex and troubled background. He served in the U.S. Army in various capacities, including a deployment to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010. After being discharged in 2015, he pursued higher education, earning a degree in computer information systems from Georgia State University.

Professionally, Jabbar worked with prestigious firms such as Deloitte and Ernst & Young and had experience in real estate. However, his personal life was marred by financial difficulties, three failed marriages, and legal troubles.

According to authorities, Jabbar had recently reconnected with his Muslim faith after years of estrangement and had expressed support for IS in online videos posted during his drive from Houston to New Orleans.

The Aftermath

The attack has left New Orleans shaken and prompted increased security measures in the area. Officials are investigating Jabbar’s motives, focusing on his financial struggles, personal turmoil, and recent religious radicalization.

While the community mourns the loss of 14 lives, questions remain about how an individual with a military background and professional success could spiral into such violence.

As New Orleans begins to recover, residents are coming together to support the victims and their families. Vigils and memorials are being planned to honor those lost in the attack, and local authorities are urging unity in the face of tragedy.

