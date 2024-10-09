Has Israel Crushed Hamas And Hezbollah? Assessing Ground Operations Amid Iran’s Proxy War | NewsX Exclusive

As the Middle East conflict escalates, Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hamas and Hezbollah continues to dominate global headlines. With diplomatic backchannels involving the U.S. and Israel and military operations intensifying on the ground, key questions arise: Has Israel neutralized Hamas and Hezbollah? Is Iran’s ability to wage a proxy war severely impacted? Is a pullback from military operations imminent, or could we see a larger regional war break out? Let’s explore the military, political, and strategic dimensions of the conflict, addressing these critical issues.

Has Israel Won the War on the Ground?

Israel’s ground operations against Hamas and Hezbollah have showcased significant military strength. According to reports, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully targeted and eliminated many key Hamas and Hezbollah operatives. Fresh strikes were reported in Beirut and Damascus within the last 24 hours, which raises the question of whether Israel has achieved dominance on the ground.

However, the complete eradication of Hamas and Hezbollah seems far from guaranteed. Although Israel has been able to decimate leadership structures, both groups retain some ability to launch retaliatory attacks. An anonymous diplomat noted, “Despite Israel’s success in targeting leadership, pockets of resistance remain, and ongoing strikes from these groups, though less impactful, suggest the conflict is not fully resolved.”

Has Israel Neutered Hamas and Hezbollah on the Ground?

Israel has undeniably weakened both Hamas and Hezbollah, particularly through high-profile eliminations of senior leadership. As reported, Israel has wiped out top commanders of Hezbollah along the Golan Heights and has severely degraded Hamas’s infrastructure in Gaza. Netanyahu’s strong message warning Lebanon to rid itself of Hezbollah or face the same destruction as Gaza underscores the urgency with which Israel views these threats.

Lev Aran, a senior Israeli journalist, added, “Hamas is collapsing, and Hezbollah is faltering. But while Israel is winning militarily, it cannot completely defeat Hezbollah as a spiritual and ideological force. At best, Israel can secure terms that allow for a more peaceful coexistence.”

Have the Top and Second Rungs of Hamas and Hezbollah Leadership Been Taken Out?

As of now, Israel has successfully eliminated many of the top-tier leaders of both organizations. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed that the successor to Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s chief, was killed in recent strikes. Similarly, Israel has decimated Hamas’s leadership ranks, particularly those based in Gaza.

However, some ambiguity remains regarding the elimination of the second rung of these organizations. While many key figures have been neutralized, the resilience of these groups’ operational capabilities indicates that the lower-level command structure is still intact.

Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee explained, “Israel’s efforts have struck significant blows against both Hamas and Hezbollah, but the complexity of these organizations means that total destruction is unlikely without a longer, more intensive campaign.”

Is Iran’s Ability to Wage Proxy War Cut?

Iran’s longstanding support for Hamas and Hezbollah has been a cornerstone of its strategy in the region. However, Israel’s successful strikes on leadership and infrastructure raise questions about whether Iran can continue to wage proxy wars effectively.

Iran has reportedly scaled back its direct involvement in recent weeks, with attacks on Israel largely symbolic or defensive in nature. Iran’s Deputy Chief of Hezbollah recently hinted at the possibility of a ceasefire. Experts believe that Iran is hesitant to engage directly, fearing a broader regional war and further economic consequences.

Professor Madhav Nalapat emphasized, “Iran’s proxies, particularly Hezbollah, are bleeding in this conflict. The realization that their forces are taking the brunt of the casualties while Iran itself remains relatively untouched may force Iran to reconsider its strategy.”

Have Operations on the Ground Been Successful?

There is broad consensus that Israel’s ground operations have largely been successful. The IDF has not only achieved substantial territorial gains but has also effectively crippled the command structures of both Hamas and Hezbollah. The fact that Israeli citizens in northern Israel have not yet been able to return to their homes highlights that pockets of danger remain.

Despite these successes, the potential for a total military resolution seems elusive. The conflict is deeply entrenched, with political and ideological elements complicating purely military victories. The ongoing skirmishes along Israel’s borders suggest that while Israel is winning on the ground, the war is far from over.

Will We See a Pullback or an All-Out War?

This is perhaps the most critical question facing the region today. If Israel continues its operations and decimates more of Hamas and Hezbollah’s operational capabilities, a military pullback may be feasible in the short term. However, without a complete neutralization of these groups, it’s likely that Israel will maintain its aggressive posture.

Lev Aran remarked, “Israel is in a better position now than before the conflict, but its leadership knows that pulling back too soon could invite renewed aggression from Iran’s proxies. A full-scale, all-out war is not off the table, especially if Iran feels pressured to retaliate more forcefully.”

The potential for escalation, particularly involving Iran, looms large. The U.S. has urged caution, but with the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, the political landscape could shift quickly.

Ambassador Mukherjee added, “The conflict is deeply embedded in broader geopolitical calculations. Israel’s hardline stance could provoke further hostilities, potentially escalating into a regional conflict if Iran is dragged further into the fray.”

What’s Happening on the Ground Now?

The situation on the ground remains volatile. Fresh Israeli strikes continue to target Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. In parallel, diplomatic efforts through U.S. backchannels are underway, aimed at de-escalating the situation before it spirals into a larger conflict.

However, the fear of an all-out war remains. Oil prices have spiked due to attacks on oil facilities, and the potential closure of the Straits of Hormuz looms large. The international community is closely watching the developments, especially as the U.S. elections draw near.

Conclusion: What’s Next for the Middle East?

Israel’s ground operations have dealt significant blows to Hamas and Hezbollah, but the conflict is far from over. Iran’s role remains pivotal, as its proxies falter but are not fully defeated. As diplomacy continues through U.S.-Israeli backchannels, the region stands on the precipice of either further escalation or a cautious pullback.

The next few weeks will be critical in determining whether Israel’s military campaign secures long-term stability or sparks an even larger regional war. The world is watching, and the implications—both political and economic—are profound.