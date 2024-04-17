Has Kate Middleton's Situation Got Worse? Prince William Not Willing To Leave Her Side Amid Her Cancer Treatment: Reports

Kate Middleton’s recent decision to maintain a low profile following her disclosure about undergoing cancer treatment is widely understood and respected. Treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy are deeply personal matters with physical effects that individuals may prefer to keep private.

While her choice has reduced speculation about her whereabouts, there remains public concern about her well-being. Amidst this, some suggestions have surfaced regarding Prince William’s situation, indicating that the Duchess’s health may be more serious than previously thought.

In the typical practice, either the Monarch or a representative attends the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM). With Kate’s health condition, Prince William would be expected to step in. However, Express UK reports that his attendance at CHOGM is currently not feasible due to Kate’s health.

While other working royals are filling in admirably, they may not be seen as high-level enough to represent the sovereign as the leader of the Commonwealth. The Duke of Cornwall is reportedly supporting his wife during her treatment. Although seemingly innocuous, this statement implies that Prince William anticipates the duchess’ illness will persist for another six months.

While the severity of her condition remains undisclosed, the duration of treatment suggests a lengthy recovery process, possibly leading to the postponement of official duties until around 2025.

