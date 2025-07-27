LIVE TV
Heatwave Grips the US from Midwest to Southeast, Threatening Millions

Heatwave Grips the US from Midwest to Southeast, Threatening Millions

Over 80 million Americans are facing dangerous heat this weekend, with "feels-like" temperatures soaring past 110°F. States from Texas to the Carolinas and up into the Midwest are under heat alerts, while fire warnings add another layer of risk in the West.

Extreme heat is sweeping across the US, affecting over 80 million people with life-threatening temperatures and fire risks from the Southeast to the Midwest. (Photo: Canva/representational)
Extreme heat is sweeping across the US, affecting over 80 million people with life-threatening temperatures and fire risks from the Southeast to the Midwest. (Photo: Canva/representational)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 27, 2025 01:03:21 IST

A major, life-threatening heat wave is gripping large swaths of the US this weekend, potentially affecting more than 80 million people, according to a report published by ABC News on Saturday. From the Southeast to the Midwest, the heat index or “feels-like” temperature is reportedly soaring into the 90s and well above 100°F.

According to the report, St. Louis in Missouri is one of the hardest-hit as the city has been under extreme heat warnings throughout the week. The feels-like temperature there could reach 114°F this weekend, the report said.

In the Carolinas, it’s no better: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington and Raleigh are under an extreme heat warning, with heat indices reportedly ranging between 113°F and 115°F.

Heat Advisories in Effect

Heat advisories have been issued from Florida to Virginia, including in cities like Tampa, Savannah and Richmond. The extreme temperature warnings stretch as far west as*Texas to West Virginia, affecting places like Dallas, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Cincinnati, and Charleston. Even parts of the Upper Midwest, including Pierre, Bismarck and Duluth are reported to be reeling under extreme heat.

A brief relief, the report stated, is expected in the Northeast, with a cold front expected to bring cooler, drier air through the weekend.

A Weeklong Heat Emergency Ahead

The weather department has predicted a rough week for both the Midwest and Southeast. According to ABC News, an Extreme Heat Risk, the highest alert level (4 out of 4), is in place from Sunday through Thursday for parts of the Southeast.

This level of heat, the report further said, is considered “Rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with no overnight relief affecting anyone without cooling/hydration as well as health systems, industries and infrastructure.”

Cities like Omaha, Des Moines, Minneapolis, and Duluth will likely see “feels-like” temperatures increasing into the upper 90s and 100s starting Sunday. From St. Louis to Tampa, forecasts predict multiple consecutive days of dangerous heat, with little nighttime relief.

Fire Risks Add to the Danger

Meanwhile, fire concerns are rising out West, with portions of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming reported to be under fire weather alerts due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

The Deer Creek Fire, which has already burned over 17,000 acres, remains 77% contained, but authorities have warned that current conditions could cause existing fires to grow or spark new ones quickly.

