Hezbollah Aerial Commander Killed, Benjamin Netanyahu Vows Full Military Response

In a significant development related to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Israel conducted a strike in Beirut on Thursday. Thus, resulting in the death of Hezbollah aerial commander Mohammad Hussein Srour.

Taking to X, IDF (Israeli Defence Force) said “Eliminated: Commander of Hezbollah’s Aerial Command, Muhammad Hussein Srour, in a precise IAF strike in Beirut.”

Srour advanced and directed numerous aerial terrorist attacks aimed at Israeli civilians. During the "Iron Swords" war, he executed several terrorist attacks

Further, the militant group, which is backed by Iran, acknowledged his death following the attack. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue military strikes against Hezbollah with “full force” until the militant group ceases its rocket fire.

Thus, dimming hopes for a ceasefire proposal advanced by U.S. and European officials, which aimed at halting hostilities and preventing an all-out war.