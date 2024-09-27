Hezbollah Aerial Commander Killed, Benjamin Netanyahu Vows Full Military Response

In a significant development related to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Israel conducted a strike in Beirut on Thursday. Thus, resulting in the death of Hezbollah aerial commander Mohammad Hussein Srour.
Taking to X, IDF (Israeli Defence Force) said “Eliminated: Commander of Hezbollah’s Aerial Command, Muhammad Hussein Srour, in a precise IAF strike in Beirut.”
🔴 ELIMINATED: Commander of Hezbollah’s Aerial Command, Muhammad Hussein Srour, in a precise IAF strike in Beirut.
Srour advanced and directed numerous aerial terrorist attacks aimed at Israeli civilians. During the “Iron Swords” war, he executed several terrorist attacks… pic.twitter.com/odPb5tCERx
Further, the militant group, which is backed by Iran, acknowledged his death following the attack. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue military strikes against Hezbollah with “full force” until the militant group ceases its rocket fire.
Thus, dimming hopes for a ceasefire proposal advanced by U.S. and European officials, which aimed at halting hostilities and preventing an all-out war.
During his New York’s visit, for the UN General Assembly, he reiterated Israel’s commitment to targeting Hezbollah, stating, “We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force,” emphasizing the goal of ensuring the safe return of northern residents to their homes.
But, despite this aggressive stance, U.S. and French diplomats have been engaged in discussions to negotiate a 21-day ceasefire. U.S. Mideast envoy Brett McGurk and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been in talks with Israeli officials regarding the proposed truce.
As confirmed by white house spokesperson John Kirby Israel was fully briefed on the ceasefire proposal, while French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that Netanyahu’s rejection was not definitive. “It would be a mistake by the prime minister to refuse it, as it would lead to regional escalation,” said Macron.
