At least nine individuals sustained injuries in northern Israel following a fresh Hezbollah rocket attack targeting the Haifa area and western Galilee this morning, according to reports from the Times of Israel.

Casualties Reported as Shrapnel Strikes Homes

Among the injured is a 28-year-old who suffered “light-to-moderate injuries” from shrapnel after a residence in Kiryat Ata was struck. Additionally, two individuals in their forties received treatment from Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services.

Multiple Rocket Impacts in Western Galilee

The assault continued with a separate rocket landing on a road in western Galilee, resulting in injuries to four people. This includes a man in his 30s who is in moderate condition due to shrapnel wounds, while three others were reported to have sustained lighter injuries from the explosion.

IDF Confirms Heavy Rocket Fire from Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a total of 55 rockets were launched during this attack, with 20 targeting the Haifa region specifically.

Hezbollah’s Justification for the Attack

Hezbollah stated that the rocket barrage was a direct response to Israeli military actions against its positions in southern Lebanon. They characterized the strike as a retaliation for Israeli operations against villages in the region.

More details awaited.