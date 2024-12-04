‘Hit In Chest’: Witness Accounts Describe What EXACTLY Happened When UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Was Shot Dead

UnitedHealth insurance CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel Wednesday morning in what police have labeled a targeted attack. The 50-year-old executive was ambushed by a masked gunman while arriving for a company conference.

Assailant fired multiple times

According to police sources, a masked suspect was allegedly waiting for Thompson when the attack took place at approximately 6:46 a.m. The assailant opened fire, striking Thompson multiple times in the chest before fleeing eastward along 6th Avenue. Thompson was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of Thompson’s division, confirmed that the Hilton hotel was hosting the company’s Investor Day conference on the same day. Following the incident, the conference was canceled due to what Witty described as “a very serious medical situation” involving a team member.

Witnesses accounts of Brian Thompson murder

The suspect remains at large, and authorities have yet to make any arrests. Described as a white male wearing a cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, and black-and-white sneakers, the suspect was also carrying a gray backpack at the time of the attack.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect loitering near the hotel on 6th Avenue prior to the shooting. According to police sources, the suspect, who was not a guest at the Hilton, fired at Thompson from a distance before fleeing through the Ziegfeld alleyway and escaping on a bicycle.

Brian Thompson at UnitedHealth

Thompson had a long tenure at UnitedHealth, where he worked for 20 years. He was appointed CEO of the insurance division in 2021 and was based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. His professional background included leading government programs such as Medicare and retirement.

In a statement, Witty praised Thompson’s contributions to the company, highlighting his extensive experience, strong relationships, and commitment to improving healthcare for consumers and stakeholders.

Thompson resided in a five-bedroom home in Minnesota, purchased in 2018 for $1 million, according to public records. Before his career at UnitedHealth, he spent six years at PwC in Minneapolis.

UnitedHealth Group, ranked fourth on the Fortune 500 list and employing over 100,000 people across the U.S., has not issued further comments on the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

