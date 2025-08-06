LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Homeland Security Drops Age Limits for ICE Hires to Support Trump Team’s Deportation Drive

Homeland Security Drops Age Limits for ICE Hires to Support Trump Team’s Deportation Drive

The Department of Homeland Security has dropped age caps for ICE hires, allowing applicants 18 and up to join amid plans for aggressive expansion. The agency seeks to hire 10,000 new staff and offers bonuses of up to $50,000, student loan relief and overtime to support Trump's mass deportation goals.

Homeland Security has eliminated age limits for ICE hiring, allowing applicants as young as 18. (Photo: X/@ICEgov)
Homeland Security has eliminated age limits for ICE hiring, allowing applicants as young as 18. (Photo: X/@ICEgov)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 6, 2025 22:11:26 IST

The US Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that it would remove age restrictions for new hires at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in a move aimed at expanding recruitment amid a sharp increase in funding, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

According to the US federal agency, the age waivers mean “even more patriots will qualify to join ICE.” The change is intended to allow applicants as young as 18 years of age to apply, the report said.

Expanding ICE’s Force

ICE enforcement plays a key role in the Trump administration’s plan for mass deportations. With Congress recently approving funding to add 10,000 new employees, the agency appears on course to aggressively boost recruitment and subsequently meet its objectives.

Previously, applicants had to be between 21 and either 37 or 40 years old, depending on the position. Now, applicants as young as 18 will be eligible. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox & Friends, “We no longer have a cap on how old you can be or you can continue at age 18, sign up for ICE and join us… We’ll get you trained and ready… to help protect families.”

Training and Incentives to Lure Candidates

The department, however, clarified that all new hires must still pass medical and drug screenings, as well as a physical fitness test. ICE has also rolled out a recruitment campaign offering up to $50,000 sign-on bonuses, student loan forgiveness, and plenty of overtime opportunities for deportation officers, as reported by The Associated Press.

These incentives are aimed at attracting the specialised workforce, including deportation officers, investigators, and attorneys to meet the new hiring targets.

Tags: latest US newstrump administration

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Homeland Security Drops Age Limits for ICE Hires to Support Trump Team’s Deportation Drive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Homeland Security Drops Age Limits for ICE Hires to Support Trump Team’s Deportation Drive

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Homeland Security Drops Age Limits for ICE Hires to Support Trump Team’s Deportation Drive
Homeland Security Drops Age Limits for ICE Hires to Support Trump Team’s Deportation Drive
Homeland Security Drops Age Limits for ICE Hires to Support Trump Team’s Deportation Drive
Homeland Security Drops Age Limits for ICE Hires to Support Trump Team’s Deportation Drive

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?