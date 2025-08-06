Homeland Security Drops Age Limits for ICE Hires to Support Trump Team’s Deportation Drive

The US Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that it would remove age restrictions for new hires at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in a move aimed at expanding recruitment amid a sharp increase in funding, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

According to the US federal agency, the age waivers mean “even more patriots will qualify to join ICE.” The change is intended to allow applicants as young as 18 years of age to apply, the report said.

Expanding ICE’s Force

ICE enforcement plays a key role in the Trump administration’s plan for mass deportations. With Congress recently approving funding to add 10,000 new employees, the agency appears on course to aggressively boost recruitment and subsequently meet its objectives.

Previously, applicants had to be between 21 and either 37 or 40 years old, depending on the position. Now, applicants as young as 18 will be eligible. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox & Friends, “We no longer have a cap on how old you can be or you can continue at age 18, sign up for ICE and join us… We’ll get you trained and ready… to help protect families.”

Training and Incentives to Lure Candidates

The department, however, clarified that all new hires must still pass medical and drug screenings, as well as a physical fitness test. ICE has also rolled out a recruitment campaign offering up to $50,000 sign-on bonuses, student loan forgiveness, and plenty of overtime opportunities for deportation officers, as reported by The Associated Press.

These incentives are aimed at attracting the specialised workforce, including deportation officers, investigators, and attorneys to meet the new hiring targets.