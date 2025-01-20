Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘House Of Horror’ In Florida: Children Book Author And Husband Pleads Guilty For Abusing Adopted Kids

One of the young girl weighed just 40 pounds when she was diagnosed with multiple organ failure, pneumonia, liver failure, sepsis, and malnutrition.

‘House Of Horror’ In Florida: Children Book Author And Husband Pleads Guilty For Abusing Adopted Kids

A Florida children’s book author and her husband have been sent to prison after both pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse and neglect involving their three adopted children. Jennifer Wolfthal, 45, author of A Real Friend, and her husband, Joseph Wolfthal, 43, an engineer at Lockheed Martin, had been arrested in 2021 after their 8-year-old daughter was found in critical condition in the hospital.

The young girl weighed just 40 pounds when she was diagnosed with multiple organ failure, pneumonia, liver failure, sepsis, and malnutrition. She also had numerous bruises, open wounds, black eyes, and a broken tooth, showing signs of severe abuse. Upon her hospitalization, the authorities went ahead to conduct a welfare check on the family’s home located in Casselberry, Florida, where they discovered disturbing evidence of the mistreatment of the children.

The two other children, aged 9 and 11, also suffered from the same malnourishment issue, besides having bruises covering their bodies. They confessed before the investigators about being punished at regular intervals to be locked into their rooms, where they were subjected to food withholding and harsh punishment meted out, including pouring ice-cold water over them. Additionally, they were made to write sentences repeatedly, such as “I’m a fool” and “My body stays flat on the bed at all times,” as part of their punishment.

The investigators further found that the children were kept isolated from each other. One of the children spent most of her time locked in her room and was not allowed to speak to her siblings. Backward doorknobs with locks on the outside of the children’s bedrooms had also been installed by the Wolfthals to limit their freedom even more.

The couple pleaded guilty to three counts each of child abuse and neglect. Both were sentenced to more than a decade in prison. The reactions against the Wolfthals’ crime are very vocal, with the publisher for Jennifer Wolfthal’s A Real Friend announcing the withholding of further sales from the book, dealing critically with the revolting aspects of abuse, and giving stern disapproval to child neglect and abuse.

ALSO READ: Blasphemy’ : This Iranian Pop Singer Sentenced To Death

Filed under

children book author Jennifer Wolfthal Joseph Wolfthal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Open To Talks,’ Putin Congratulates Trump Ahead Of Inauguration

‘Open To Talks,’ Putin Congratulates Trump Ahead Of Inauguration

Anti-Ceasefire Israeli Group Warns Hamas: ‘Rules Are About to Change’ Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

Anti-Ceasefire Israeli Group Warns Hamas: ‘Rules Are About to Change’ Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Demands Stricter Safety Measures After Fatal Paragliding Accident In Manali

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Demands Stricter Safety Measures After Fatal Paragliding Accident In Manali

Stay Warm At Mahakumbh 2025: UP Introduces Online Firewood Purchase For Pilgrims

Stay Warm At Mahakumbh 2025: UP Introduces Online Firewood Purchase For Pilgrims

Zomato Reports 57% Drop In Q3FY25 Net Profit, Shares Fall Over 7%

Zomato Reports 57% Drop In Q3FY25 Net Profit, Shares Fall Over 7%

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox