Wednesday, October 30, 2024
IDF Captures Hezbollah Commander In Southern Lebanon; Video Surfaces

The IDF confirms the capture of Hezbollah commander Hassan Aqil Jawad in southern Lebanon, revealing crucial intelligence on terror infrastructures during interrogations.

IDF Captures Hezbollah Commander In Southern Lebanon; Video Surfaces

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that a prominent commander of Hezbollah’s forces in the southern Lebanese village of Ayta ash-Shab surrendered to Israeli troops approximately two weeks ago. This development marks a significant event in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon.

According to IDF reports, the Golani Brigade troops acted on prior intelligence, leading them to discover a tunnel shaft within a Hezbollah command center in Ayta ash-Shab. It was here that several Hezbollah operatives were hiding, including the commander of the local forces, Hassan Aqil Jawad. The operation culminated in the surrender of these operatives, who were subsequently detained for questioning by field interrogators from the Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504.

Footage released by the IDF depicts the moment of surrender, highlighting the tension and complexity of military operations in the region. Following their capture, the operatives were transported to Israel for further interrogation.

Insights From Interrogation

The IDF has stated that the interrogation of Jawad and his fellow operatives yielded critical information. They provided details about various terror infrastructures located in the Ayta ash-Shab area. This intelligence has proven invaluable, enabling Israeli forces to effectively locate and dismantle these terror networks, thereby mitigating potential threats in the region.

In recent weeks, the IDF has apprehended several additional Hezbollah operatives during operations in southern Lebanon, underscoring the ongoing efforts to neutralize Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

Watch the video here:

Hezbollah’s Leadership Changes

In a related development, Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that Sheikh Naim Qassem has been elected as the new secretary-general of the organization. This decision follows the death of the former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27. Qassem, a veteran member of Hezbollah with over 30 years of experience, has been one of the few senior officials to continue making public appearances in the aftermath of Nasrallah’s death.

Since assuming this leadership role, Qassem has addressed the public on three occasions via televised broadcasts. He has characterized the ongoing conflict with Israel as a psychological struggle, stating, “It’s a war about who cries first, and Hezbollah will not be the one to cry first.”

Hezbollah idf Israel-Lebanon Conflict World news
