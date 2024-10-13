Hezbollah Broadcasts New Audio of Hassan Nasrallah After Reports of His Death

Hezbollah released an audio message featuring their long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, two weeks after reports claimed he had been killed

Hezbollah released an audio message on Sunday featuring their long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, just over two weeks after reports claimed he had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.

In the recording, Nasrallah addresses his followers, urging them to remain steadfast. He can be heard saying, “We count on you to protect your people, your families, your nation, your values, and your dignity. Defend this sacred and blessed land, and its honorable people.”

According to Reuters, the audio was recorded during a military drill, casting doubt on earlier claims about Nasrallah’s death.