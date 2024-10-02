IDF Issues Evacuation Warning To Southern Lebanese Civilians Amid Ongoing Operations Against Hezbollah

As tensions between Hezbollah & Israel continue to escalate, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have urged civilians in approximately two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

As tensions between Hezbollah & Israel continue to escalate, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have urged civilians in approximately two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

Issuing a statement, Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s spokesman said “Hezbollah’s activities compel the IDF to take action. Our intent is not to harm you; for your safety, you must leave your homes without delay. Proximity to Hezbollah operatives or their weaponry poses a serious risk.”

The IDF describes its operations as “limited, localized, and targeted raids” aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities in the border area.

This warning follows a recent barrage of rockets fired at Israel from Iran. Further, the IDF has indicated that it will inform civilians when it is safe to return. This is part of a broader military strategy that includes targeted airstrikes on Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the region.

Earlier on tuesday, similar evacuation orders were issued for 28 villages. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has carried out precision strikes on various Hezbollah weapons production sites and other militant infrastructure in Beirut.

Issuing statement on X, IAF emphasized that extensive measures were implemented to minimize civilian casualties, including advance notifications to residents in affected areas. They highlighted that Hezbollah often positions its weaponry beneath residential buildings, further endangering the local population.

Following the Iranian missile attack on Israel, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Chief of the General Staff, discussed the evolving situation with U.S. Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla. The IDF acknowledged the importance of cooperation with U.S. Armed Forces, particularly in enhancing regional stability and military coordination.

But despite these developments, Israeli Opposition leader Yair Lapid expressed confidence in Israel’s military capabilities, asserting that the nation would emerge victorious despite the high costs. “Following Iran’s extensive attack, it is clear to our enemies: Israel will prevail. With our defense industries, military strength, and support from our allies, we will win. Iran will face severe repercussions for its actions, and they must understand that Israel will respond decisively to threats from the terror axis in the region.” said Yair Lapid.

Must Read: Israel vs Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Military Chief Ready To Multiply Intensity Of Strikes

(With Inputs From ANI)