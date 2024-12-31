In Syria, Former Rebels Take Over Assad’s Military Housing Amid Restructuring

In a significant development outside Damascus, families of military officers who once served under Bashar al-Assad are being evicted from their subsidized housing to make way for victorious former rebel fighters.

In a significant development outside Damascus, families of military officers who once served under Bashar al-Assad are being evicted from their subsidized housing to make way for victorious former rebel fighters. These evictions are occurring in the Muadamiyat al-Sham compound, one of several military housing areas designed for Assad’s officers.

The housing compound, which once sheltered hundreds of military families, is now being repurposed as the Syrian military undergoes a drastic restructuring. With Assad-era officers being demobilized, their once secure accommodations are now being handed over to fighters from the opposition forces who have spent years in impoverished, rural, rebel-held territories.

The Reversal of Fortunes for Former Rebels and Loyalists

The evictions represent a symbolic reversal of fortunes in Syria’s ongoing conflict. As the government reorganizes, former rebel fighters are being integrated into the military structure, leaving once-powerful Assad loyalists facing displacement. Fighters from the leading Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which captured Damascus on December 8, have already moved into the vacated military housing. The transition highlights the sudden change in power dynamics within Syria, as former rebels now take control of the homes of Assad’s supporters.

Names of the victorious rebel factions, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, are spray-painted on building entrances to designate the housing for specific groups of fighters.

Families Evicted with Limited Time to Leave

The families of Assad’s officers have been given only five days to vacate their homes, according to residents and local officials. Budour Makdid, 38, the wife of a former military intelligence officer, expressed sorrow as she prepared to leave the compound. Her husband, having recognized the new authorities and surrendered his weapon, had already returned to their family home in Latakia province, a region still loyal to Assad. Makdid and her children are now set to join him there.

The situation is similarly difficult for other families, with many required to obtain formal documents from local authorities stating they are leaving and granting permission to remove their belongings. Local administrator Khalil al-Ahmad confirmed that he had processed around 200 such requests, though he was not officially informed of the changes by the new administration. Instead, he learned about the evictions from residents seeking the necessary documentation.

A Look at the New Administration’s Handling of Former Assad Loyalists

The handling of former Assad officers and property rights in the post-Assad era will be a key focus for many, as millions of Syrians remain displaced following the civil war. The displacement of Assad-era officers from military housing and the rapid occupation of these homes by former rebels underscore the ongoing shifts in Syria’s power structure.

Earlier this month, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of HTS, was filmed requesting the residents of his family’s former home in Damascus to vacate, further emphasizing the growing influence of former rebel leaders.

The Personal Impact of Displacement on Families

Some of the displaced families, like Eidye Zaitoun, 52, are also leaving their homes in Muadamiyat al-Sham. Zaitoun, whose son is now stationed on the Syrian coast, said there was no longer any reason for her to stay. However, HTS fighters, who have endured displacement and hardship throughout the conflict, were unsympathetic toward the former military families, viewing their situation through the lens of their own past displacements.

A fighter explained, “We were displaced out of homes, out of our regions on a moonless night with only the clothes we were wearing. Thank God they are now allowed to take out their belongings.”

What’s Next for Syria’s Restructured Military and Displaced Families?

As Syria continues its transition from years of civil war, the rapid changes in housing assignments symbolize the broader societal shifts taking place. The future handling of property rights, the treatment of displaced persons, and the reintegration of former rebels into Syrian military and political structures will likely shape the country’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

With the displacement of military families from their homes, the intricate issue of property rights in Syria remains unresolved. The fate of those evicted, and the broader implications for the country’s millions of displaced citizens, will be closely monitored in the coming months.

The ongoing displacement of families, once part of Assad’s loyalist military, serves as a stark reminder of the shifting power dynamics within Syria. The return of former rebel fighters to positions of influence, while Assad-era officers face eviction, highlights both the personal and societal upheaval still unfolding in the wake of the country’s devastating civil war. How Syria navigates these changes—particularly in regard to property rights and the integration of former rebels into governance—will be critical in shaping the nation’s future.

Read More : Northern Lights to Brighten Skies on New Year’s Eve: Here’s Where to See Them in 18 U.S. States