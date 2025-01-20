On his inauguration day, President-elect Donald Trump will sign over 200 executive orders aimed at transforming U.S. governance. These orders focus on border security, eliminating DEI programs, and cracking down on criminal cartels.

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States. On his first day in office, President-elect Trump plans to sign more than 200 executive actions, which will significantly impact U.S. policies, focusing on critical issues such as border security, energy, reducing the cost of living, and dismantling Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government. According to Fox News, these actions will be part of a broader initiative aimed at reshaping the American government.

Trump, who defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections, succeeds incumbent President Joe Biden. On the eve of his inauguration, Trump addressed a large crowd of supporters at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC. During his speech, he discussed various issues, including the ceasefire in the Middle East, the ongoing TikTok ban, and his plans for his first day in office. The President-elect also mentioned his intent to visit wildfire-affected Los Angeles later in the week.

The executive orders will cover several high-priority areas, including border security and national defense. Trump is set to declare a national border emergency, directing the U.S. military and the Department of Homeland Security to secure the southern border. One of his main focuses will be the dismantling of criminal cartels operating across the U.S., with plans to designate these cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. This designation would provide new authorities to strengthen homeland security efforts.

Additionally, Trump is expected to take bold actions to reshape government operations. This includes suspending security clearances for 51 national security officials tied to the controversial Hunter Biden laptop issue. Furthermore, the President-elect will order the termination of all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government, which he views as counterproductive to American values. The orders will also include actions to define biological sex clearly and rename historical locations, such as the “Gulf of America.”

These sweeping reforms are being described as historic and will reflect Trump’s commitment to restoring American sovereignty. His administration aims to bring about fundamental changes across various sectors of governance. As he steps into office, Trump is prepared to make bold moves that will define his presidency from the very first day.

Also Read: Indian Student Ravi Teja Shot Dead In Washington