Saturday, September 14, 2024
India And Argentina Conduct 7th Round 0f Foreign Office Consultations

India and Argentina conducted the seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) on Friday in Buenos Aires.

India and Argentina conducted the seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) on Friday in Buenos Aires. The discussions, co-chaired by MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar and Argentina’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, covered a broad range of bilateral relations and areas of cooperation between the two nations.

Key Areas of Discussion

The consultations addressed various sectors including:

  • Political Relations
  • Trade and Economic Relations
  • Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
  • Energy
  • Mining
  • Defence
  • Railways
  • Nuclear Energy
  • Space
  • Agriculture
  • Culture
  • Consular Issues

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Future Engagements and High-Level Visits

Both sides agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level visits. The next round of FOCs is scheduled to take place in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date. This upcoming round will build upon the discussions held during the current session and further deepen bilateral ties.

Significance of the Consultations

The consultations provided an opportunity to review and advance various topics on the bilateral agenda, as well as to prepare for the forthcoming visit of Argentina’s Foreign Minister to India. The Argentina’s Foreign Ministry highlighted that India is considered a “very important partner” for Argentina, noting the country’s status as a growing economy and vibrant democracy.

Statements from Officials

The Indian Embassy in Argentina shared updates on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Secretary @JaideepMazumder of @MEAIndia & Secretary Leopoldo Sahores of @Cancilleria_Ar held 7th Foreign Office Consultations at Buenos Aires. @dineshbhatia.”

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry also posted on X: “Political Consultations with India. Vice Foreign Minister Leopoldo Sahores and Secretary Jaideep Mazumdar of the Ministry of External Affairs of India chaired the 7th Round of Political Consultations in Buenos Aires at the San Martin Palace. It was an opportunity to review topics on the bilateral agenda, identify areas of interest, cooperation projects, exchange information on the political situation in the region and global issues. India is a very important partner for Argentina, a growing economy and a vibrant democracy. We aspire to have a deeper and more intense relationship with India.”

The discussions underscored the ongoing commitment of both countries to strengthen their strategic partnership and explore new avenues for collaboration.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

