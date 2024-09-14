India and Argentina Hold 7th Round Of Foreign Office Consultations

The FOCs were co-chaired by MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar and Argentina's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Leopoldo Francisco Sahores.

India and Argentina held the seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) on Friday in Buenos Aires, where the two sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and the key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The FOCs were co-chaired by MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar and Argentina’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Leopoldo Francisco Sahores.

The last round of FOCs was held in November 2021, in New Delhi.

“Both sides engaged in comprehensive discussions covering the entire gamut of their relationship. Besides political, trade and economic relations, the two delegations reviewed other key areas of cooperation including Healthcare and Pharma, Energy, Mining, Defence, Railways, Nuclear, Space, Agriculture, culture and Consular issues,” the Ministry stated.

“Secretary @JaideepMazumder of @MEAIndia & Secretary Leopoldo Sahores of @Cancilleria_Ar held 7th Foreign Office Consultations at Buenos Aires. @dineshbhatia,” the Indian Embassy in Argentina stated in a post on X.

MUST READ: No New Decision on Ukraine Missiles After Starmer and Biden Talks

The two sides also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of common interest.

India and Argentina agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level visits. It was also agreed to hold the next round of FOCs at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

The consultations provided an opportunity to take stock of the bilateral engagements before the forthcoming visit of Argentina’s Foreign Minister Minister to India, the MEA added.

The Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said the FOCs were an opportunity to review topics on the bilateral agenda

Buenos Aires termed India a “very important partner” for Argentina, a growing economy and a vibrant democracy, adding that it aspires to have a deeper and more intense relationship with New Delhi.

“Political Consultations with India. Vice Foreign Minister Leopoldo Sahores and Secretary Jaideep Mazumdar of the Ministry of External Affairs of India chaired the 7th Round of Political Consultations in Buenos Aires at the San Martin Palace,” the Argentina’s Foreign Ministry stated in a post on X.

“It was an opportunity to review topics on the bilateral agenda, identify areas of interest, cooperation projects, exchange information on the political situation in the region and global issues.

India is a very important partner for Argentina, a growing economy and a vibrant democracy. We aspire to have a deeper and more intense relationship with India,” it added.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE: Typhoon Yagi’s Remnants Cause Devastating Floods and Landslides in Myanmar and Thailand