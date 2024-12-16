India and Moldova join hands to exchange information on training programmes for diplomats

India and Moldova have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance diplomatic training and cooperation. The agreement comes during the visit of Moldovan Deputy PM Mihail Popsoi, who also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

India and Moldova have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate cooperation and facilitate the exchange of information on training programmes for diplomats. The MoU was signed between Raj Kumar Srivastava, dean, Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Ana Taban, ambassador of Moldova to India.

This agreement has happened at a time when Moldovan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mihail Popsoi is in India. During his official visit, Popsoi also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Remembering Gandhian values of truth, non-violence and peace, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mihail Popsoi of Moldova paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today,” tweeted, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, MEA.

In addition to the signing of MoU, EAM S Jaishankar and the Moldovian Minister jointly inaugurated the Embassy of Moldova in New Delhi.

