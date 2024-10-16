India-Canada: UK’s Support For Legal Cooperation In Nijjar Probe

The United Kingdom has expressed its commitment to collaborating with Canada regarding the ongoing investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The United Kingdom has expressed its commitment to collaborating with Canada regarding the ongoing investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK emphasized that India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process represents a positive and necessary step forward.

Confidence in Canadian Judicial System

In a statement, the UK spokesperson underscored their confidence in Canada’s judicial system, asserting, “We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential.”

This endorsement comes in the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. Following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian government officials may have been involved in Nijjar’s assassination, the situation has become increasingly complex.

Allegations Against Indian Officials

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme reported that law enforcement agencies in Canada have made significant strides in investigating criminal activities, including homicides and extortions linked to individuals within the pro-Khalistan movement. Duheme indicated that Indian diplomats and consular officials in Canada had allegedly engaged in clandestine activities, including collecting information for the Indian government.

Prime Minister Trudeau has also emphasized the importance of addressing these threats to public safety, further complicating relations. The RCMP’s findings have raised serious questions about the extent of foreign influence in Canada, particularly regarding its South Asian communities.

Diplomatic Fallout

In response to the allegations, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, denouncing what it termed the “baseless targeting” of its officials in Canada. India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned Canada’s Charge d’Affaires, Stewart Wheeler, to express its concerns over the allegations and the resulting diplomatic fallout.

Despite the strain in relations, Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have communicated about the situation, highlighting the need to ensure the safety of citizens and uphold the rule of law. Both leaders have committed to maintaining close contact as the investigation unfolds.

Call for Continued Cooperation

Despite the rising tensions, the UK has reiterated the importance of cooperative international relations. The spokesperson noted, “The Government of India’s cooperation with Canada‘s legal process is the right next step.” This aligns with broader efforts to stabilize diplomatic relations and address critical security concerns.

As the investigation into Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing progresses, the international community is watching closely. The ongoing dialogue between India, Canada, and the UK reflects a commitment to addressing these complex issues while upholding the principles of justice and security.