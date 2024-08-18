The India Day Parade in New York showcased a diverse celebration of Indian culture, featuring a prominent float depicting the Ram Mandir. Held annually to commemorate India’s independence, this year’s parade attracted significant attention due to its inclusion of the Ram Mandir float, which stirred some controversy.

The float, an 18-foot-long, 9-foot-wide, and 8-foot-high replica of the Ram Mandir made from wood and adorned with flowers, was flown in from India specifically for the event. The Ram Mandir, a grand temple in Ayodhya dedicated to Lord Ram, has been a significant symbol for many Hindus.

The parade, which marched down Madison Avenue from East 38th Street to East 27th Street, featured patriotic and religious songs as well as vibrant displays of Indian culture. Participants, many waving Indian flags and playing traditional dhols, joined in the festivities that also included cultural performances and food vendors.

Prominent figures at the parade included Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha as the grand marshal, and Indian actors Pankaj Tripathi and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari as guests of honor. The event also saw a performance by Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who praised the parade’s representation of India’s diverse culture.

However, the parade faced controversy over the Ram Mandir float, which led to the withdrawal of a float by the Indian American Muslim community, citing concerns about perceived anti-Muslim bias. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) defended the float, stating that it represented a landmark significant to Hindus and was meant to promote harmony and peace.

Ankur Vaidya, Chairman of the FIA, emphasized that the parade, now in its 42nd year, celebrates the unity and diversity of the Indian community in the U.S. He encouraged participants to remain peaceful and respectful, despite the challenges faced.

The parade continues to be a major annual event, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of India and its diaspora.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Father Claims Colleagues’ Involvement In Doctor’s Death