India Extends USD 500,000 Relief To Vanuatu After Deadly 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake

India has promised to provide USD 500,000 in relief assistance to Vanuatu following the powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the South Pacific island on December 17, 2024. The country is facing major reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in the wake of heavy damage and loss of life.

India reacted to the devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred off the coast of Vanuatu on December 17, 2024, with a pledge of emergency aid of USD 500,000 immediately.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in the wake of the tragedy, confirmed the provision of financial aid, and expressed India’s willingness to help international allies during disasters. The amount of USD 500,000 will help support relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Vanuatu. The earthquake has caused extensive destruction to homes, buildings, and key infrastructure in Vanuatu.

India’s prompt response has shown its position as a reliable and responsible partner in humanitarian assistance. In its condolence message, the Indian government reiterated its willingness to extend further assistance to the people of Vanuatu in this trying moment. The Indian government’s statement also speaks to the nation’s diplomatic relations but more importantly to its wider humanitarian interests in the region.

India-Vanuatu Cooperation

India and Vanuatu have had a strong partnership under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, a regional initiative that fosters cooperation between India and the Pacific Island countries. As part of the continued partnership, India has repeatedly shown the commitment to disaster management and relief activities across the region.

The $500,000 aid is part of India’s larger effort to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) in the Indo-Pacific region. India’s efforts in this area are in line with its Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. One of the key pillars of IPOI is Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, which demonstrates India’s commitment to building disaster resilience across the region.

China’s Response To The Earthquake

Apart from India, China has also provided aid to Vanuatu. In response to a call by the Vanuatu government, China dispatched four experts from the China Earthquake Administration to support the aftermath of the earthquake. The experts landed in Port Vila, the capital city, on December 22, 2024, to do structural research, check safety, and inspect secondary disasters in the most affected regions.

India’s Stand On Pacific Region

Indian prompt response in the aftermath of the Vanuatu earthquake has set a new light on India being an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region, with particular emphasis placed on disaster relief. India continued to focus more on humanitarian activities and cooperation with a country like Vanuatu, which demonstrated its strong existence and commitment toward creating stability, peace, and resiliency on the Pacific island.

