Naresh Bhatt, an India-origin man in Virginia, has been charged with first-degree murder and defiling a body in connection with his wife's disappearance. Authorities found disturbing Google searches, including "how long does it take to remarry after spouse dies."

Naresh Bhatt from Manassas Park, Virginia has been indicted to charges of first-degree murder and defiling a corpse in connection with his wife disappearance, Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s. Although the body remains missing, he has been indicting on December 2nd, charged in Prince William County Circuit Court.

The case really has taken a strange dimension with the authorities relating series of suspicious acts committed on the part of Bhatt, such as internet surfing about remarriage after demise of a spouse.

Suspicious Searches, Behavior Lead To Charges

Court documents reveal that Naresh Bhatt allegedly searched the internet for “how long does it take to get married after spouse dies.” This search was conducted after his wife’s disappearance, adding a troubling layer to the case. Alongside the search, Bhatt is also accused of buying knives, with two of them unaccounted for, and purchasing cleaning supplies from a separate store. The footage continued to show him throwing out the garbage bags and compressing waste a few days after his wife had disappeared.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s Disappearance

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, was a registered nurse and mother to a young daughter. She was last seen on July 27, 2023, at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, where she worked. Authorities became concerned when she failed to show up for work, prompting a wellness check by the police. Bhatt, when questioned, told authorities that he and his wife were in the process of separating, but his vague answers raised suspicions.

During a press conference, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo disclosed that DNA evidence at the couple’s home confirmed that there was blood belonging to Mamta Kafle Bhatt. Blood was found in multiple parts of the home, which indicated that she was probably killed and possibly dismembered. The police have not found the body, but the DNA evidence has helped in building a stronger case against Naresh Bhatt.

Naresh Bhatt, a former Fairfax County police recruit and U.S. Army Reserve veteran, was evasive regarding his wife’s whereabouts at first. He failed to report his wife missing and provided conflicting explanations before the authorities conducted a search at their home on August 22. The search coupled with the surveillance footage where Bhatt was seen throwing away trash bags at night led to his arrest.

Bhatt has been in detention since September since he was denied bail. The prosecutors have provided the court with a lot of evidence against him, and this includes video surveillance of Bhatt disposing of evidence that might be relevant to the case. As the investigation continues, the body of Mamta is being sought, and legal proceedings against Bhatt are underway.

