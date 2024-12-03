Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
MYSTERY SOVED! King Charles Is Secretly Paying This HUGE Amount To Prince Andrew Despite Cutting Off Ties

Sources indicate that King Charles encouraged Andrew to move from the expansive Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage, formerly occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

MYSTERY SOVED! King Charles Is Secretly Paying This HUGE Amount To Prince Andrew Despite Cutting Off Ties

Reports suggest King Charles has taken a supportive stance toward his younger brother, Prince Andrew, amid the latter’s ongoing controversies. According to claims made by a royal expert, the monarch has been financially assisting Andrew, allowing him to continue living at the Royal Lodge.

King Charles Is Secretly Paying Prince Andrew

The royal expert alleges that King Charles has personally covered Prince Andrew’s expenses, including rent, ensuring he can remain in his £38 million Royal Lodge home. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, concurs, suggesting the funds likely come from the provisions Queen Elizabeth II left for Andrew, now managed by Charles.

“There’s no doubt that Charles is helping him,” Seward said. “The queen wouldn’t have left Andrew without support, and the money would have transitioned to Charles as monarch. Either she arranged it beforehand or through Charles.”

Sources indicate that King Charles encouraged Andrew to move from the expansive Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage, formerly occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Frogmore Cottage, described as modernized and cost-efficient, was presented as a more practical option. However, Andrew reportedly refused, opting to remain at the larger estate.

Challenges of Maintaining Royal Lodge

Maintaining Royal Lodge comes with significant costs, including an annual rent of approximately $337,000 and upkeep costs exceeding $500,000. Despite suggestions to downsize, Andrew insisted on staying, reportedly funding renovations and repairs amounting to over $9 million.

Following Andrew’s refusal to relocate, King Charles ended his financial support for private security at Royal Lodge, which had cost an estimated $4 million annually. This decision aligns with Andrew’s loss of police protection in 2022.

Seward noted the Crown Estate’s interest in repurposing Royal Lodge to generate revenue, a prospect hindered by Andrew’s continued residence. She speculated on his future, suggesting a quiet retreat could offer a dignified alternative.

“If he was my son, I’d suggest moving to a serene farm in Scotland,” Seward remarked. “He could have a fulfilling life away from the spotlight, but Andrew doesn’t want that.”

Despite securing his place at Royal Lodge, Seward expressed doubts about Andrew’s long-term prospects. “He’s done nothing substantial in the past five years,” she observed, adding that his situation is reflective of being “hoist with his own petard” — a metaphor for being caught in his own decisions.

King Charles Latest world news prince andrew royal family Trending news

