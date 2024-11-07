India Slams Canada’s “Hypocrisy” On Freedom Of Speech After Blocking Australian Outlet Featuring S Jaishankar

India has strongly condemned Canada's recent actions to block the social media handles and pages of Australian news outlet Australia Today, just hours after it aired a press conference featuring External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, as well as an interview with Jaishankar.

India has strongly condemned Canada’s recent actions to block the social media handles and pages of Australian news outlet Australia Today, just hours after it aired a press conference featuring External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, as well as an interview with Jaishankar. The move has been described by India as a clear example of Canada’s hypocrisy concerning freedom of speech, especially following the outlet’s coverage of sensitive diplomatic matters.

Background on the Incident

During his ongoing visit to Australia, which is set to conclude on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and co-chaired the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with Penny Wong. Following the press conference and interview with Jaishankar, Australia Today shared the footage, but shortly thereafter, its social media pages were reportedly blocked in Canada. In response to this, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India’s surprise, noting the blocking of the channel as unusual and unjustified.

Jaiswal also pointed out that the outlet had not only featured Jaishankar’s interview but had also published several articles on his visit, making the timing of the block particularly noteworthy. He emphasized that this move underscored Canada’s “hypocrisy” regarding freedom of speech, especially since India had recently raised concerns about Canada’s treatment of anti-India elements.

Ongoing Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Canada

The blockage of Australia Today’s social media accounts comes amid growing tensions between the two countries. Earlier, A protest with Canada after it was revealed that Indian consular officials in Canada had been subjected to audio and video surveillance, an act India called a “flagrant violation” of diplomatic conventions. India criticized Canada for using technicalities to justify what it views as harassment and intimidation.

Additionally, India announced the cancellation of consular camps in Toronto after it failed to receive security assurances from Canada. This decision followed the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario, on November 3, where one of the consular camps was being held. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly attempt” to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada.

Strained India-Canada Relations: The Nijjar Controversy

The diplomatic relationship between the two countries has been increasingly strained over the past year. The situation worsened after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unsubstantiated claim that “Indian agents” were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India swiftly rejected this allegation, demanding that Canada present evidence to support the claim.

Tensions escalated further in October when India’s High Commissioner to Canada was named a “person of interest” in the killing of Nijjar. India dismissed these charges as “ludicrous” and responded by withdrawing the High Commissioner and some diplomats from Canada. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Canada’s acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler.

