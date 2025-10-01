LIVE TV
Indian Markets Edge Higher as RBI Holds Rates, Bank Stocks Gain on Easing Rules

Indian Markets Edge Higher as RBI Holds Rates, Bank Stocks Gain on Easing Rules

Indian shares maintained early gains on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive policy meeting. The Nifty 50 rose 0.26% to 24,675.6, while the BSE Sensex added 0.32% to 80,524. Financials and banks led sectoral gains, up around 0.7% each, following eased acquisition lending rules. Analysts said the RBI’s dovish stance and sustained liquidity support are likely to benefit equities, though real estate stocks pared gains after hopes for further rate cuts to boost affordable housing demand were unmet. Small- and mid-cap stocks traded largely flat.

Indian Markets Edge Higher as RBI Holds Rates, Bank Stocks Gain on Easing Rules

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 11:05:39 IST

Indian Markets Edge Higher as RBI Holds Rates, Bank Stocks Gain on Easing Rules

(Updates levels, adds analysts comments) By Bharath Rajeswaran Sept 30 (Reuters) – Indian shares held on to early gains on Wednesday, after the central bank kept interest rates steady as expected, even as bank stocks rose on easing rules for acquisitions lending. The central bank maintained a rate pause for the second straight policy meeting, after 100 basis point rate cuts in the first half of 2025, as it awaited the impact of the frontloaded rate cuts and tax cuts amid lingering trade worries. The Nifty 50 rose 0.26% to 24,675.6 and the BSE Sensex added 0.32% to 80,524.3, as of 11:01 a.m. IST. “For markets, this pause coupled with dovish guidance is likely to be viewed positively and equities may benefit from sustained liquidity support, benign inflation,” said Anil Rego, founder and fund manager at Right Horizons PMS. Eleven of the 16 major sectors advanced, with gains led by financials and banks, which gained about 0.7% each. The realty index trimmed gains to 0.5% after rising 1% ahead of the rate decision. “The real estate sector had hoped for a further cut to support housing demand, particularly in the affordable segment,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Mrigank Dhaniwala) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 11:05 AM IST
Indian Markets Edge Higher as RBI Holds Rates, Bank Stocks Gain on Easing Rules

Indian Markets Edge Higher as RBI Holds Rates, Bank Stocks Gain on Easing Rules
Indian Markets Edge Higher as RBI Holds Rates, Bank Stocks Gain on Easing Rules
Indian Markets Edge Higher as RBI Holds Rates, Bank Stocks Gain on Easing Rules
Indian Markets Edge Higher as RBI Holds Rates, Bank Stocks Gain on Easing Rules

QUICK LINKS