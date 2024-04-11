India-US Defense Cooperation: Strategic Meeting and Joint Exercise Recap

A high-level meeting of the India-US Executive Steering Group (ESG) took place at the US Army Pacific Headquarters in Hawaii on Thursday. The Indian delegation, led by Lt Gen TK Aich DCOAS (Strategy), received a detailed briefing on the capabilities of the Lightning Academy and Aviation Brigade, as stated in a statement by the Indian Army shared on X.

The ESG meeting serves as a crucial platform to discuss and strategize defense cooperation engagements between India and the United States, highlighting the ongoing partnership’s depth and significance. The Indian Army’s post on X emphasized the commencement of the ESG meeting and its role in setting the framework for discussions and planning related to defense cooperation initiatives between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs underscores the comprehensive global strategic partnership shared by India and the US, encompassing various domains driven by shared democratic values, mutual interests, and robust people-to-people interactions.

Earlier in March, both countries concluded the bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise, Tiger Triumph 2024, with a closing ceremony onboard the USS Somerset. This exercise included a Harbour Phase conducted at Visakhapatnam, featuring pre-sail discussions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange, sports engagements, shipboarding drills, cross-deck visits, and a cultural exchange program that included celebrating Holi together.

The sea phase of the exercise, conducted from March 26 to 30, involved maritime exercises at sea, troop landings at Kakinada to establish a joint command and control center and a joint relief and medical camp for HADR operations. Cross-deck helicopter operations were also conducted between ships of the Indian Navy and the US Navy off Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

The Indian Navy’s participation included various units such as a landing platform dock, large landing ship tanks with integral landing craft and helicopters, guided missile frigates, and long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft. The Indian Army contributed with an Infantry Battalion Group, including mechanized forces, while the Indian Air Force deployed medium-lift aircraft, a transport helicopter, and the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) for the exercise.