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Home > World News > Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?

Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?

At least two people, including an Indian national, were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from an intercepted missile fell on a street amid rising Iran-UAE tensions.

One Indian Killed Due To Falling Debris In Abu Dhabi (IMAGE: X)
One Indian Killed Due To Falling Debris In Abu Dhabi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 26, 2026 19:55:53 IST

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Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?

INDIAN KILLED IN ABU DHABI: On Thursday, at least two of them, including an Indian national, were killed and three others wounded as the debris of an intercepted missile landed on a street in Abu Dhabi, authorities said, as the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence reacted to a continuous aerial threat by Iran.

Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street

The number of Indian nationals who have been killed in the current conflict in West Asia has now grown to at least seven.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement that the incident took place after the air defence systems had successfully intercepted a ballistic missile in Sweihan Street. 

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Missile Scare Turns Deadly in UAE

Two people of Pakistani and Indian nationalities died due to the falling debris, and three others, who are Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationals, had serious to moderate conditions.

Several cars were also damaged in the incident, authorities claimed, and they would update more as the events unfold. The government encouraged people to trust the authorities and avoid sharing unchecked information.

Recent deaths have forced the total number of deaths in the UAE to 11 since the outbreak of conflicts, as reported by local media.

Some of the earlier murders included three armed force members, and six civilians, including those from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Palestine had also been murdered by the defence ministry.

UAE Faces Continued Aerial Threats

On the previous day, the ministry announced the extent of the attacks, stating, “Since the beginning of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have intercepted 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,815 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).”

The ministry also announced the number of injured, which reached 166 by Wednesday. The injured were also citizens of various countries, including the UAE, India, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and many others.

The extent of the injuries varied, reflecting the extent of the attacks. The ministry reiterated its statement regarding its readiness to deal with any threat, stating, “The ministry affirms its complete readiness to deal with any threat to the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability.”

In Uttar Pradesh, the family of the 26-year-old Indian man killed in a suspected missile strike in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has sought compensation and government help.

Ravi Gopal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, died in the incident earlier this week. His mortal remains were brought to his native Baghain village on Wednesday with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and other authorities.

MUST READ: Who Was Alireza Tangsiri? Iran’s Elite Naval Force Commander Linked To Strait Of Hormuz Closure Dies In Israeli Strike, What Does It Mean For The Ongoing War?

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Tags: Abu Dhabihome-hero-pos-3Indian killedlatest world newsUAE Iran war

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Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?

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Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?

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Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?
Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?
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Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?

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