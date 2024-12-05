Indian Driver In Saudi Arabia Faces Death Sentence For Alleged Drug Smuggling

Zaid Junaid, a 35-year-old Indian from Meerut, has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking. His family claims he's falsely accused and seeks Indian government intervention.

A 35-year-old Indian national, Zaid Junaid from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced to death by a court in Saudi Arabia on charges of drug trafficking. The case has sparked a wave of concern, with Zaid’s family claiming he was falsely accused and has appealed to the Indian government for intervention.

Zaid Junaid, who had shifted to Saudi Arabia for work in 2018, was arrested on January 15, 2023, after police allegedly seized 700 grams of narcotics from the vehicle he was driving. Since his arrest, Zaid has been lodged in Jeddah Central Jail. Local authorities in Meerut received formal communication from the Indian consulate in Saudi Arabia regarding the decision of the court.

Meerut’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vipin Tada, confirmed the court’s decision and mentioned that Zaid’s family was informed about the option of filing a mercy plea. The district authorities also posted a notice at the family’s residence to make them aware of the situation.

Family’s Fight for Justice

Zaid’s family, devastated by the court’s verdict, insists that he was framed. His father, Zubair, a farmer, said, “We’ve never faced such trouble before. All we want now is for Zaid to return alive.” Zaid’s brothers, especially his elder brother Suhail, have claimed that he was simply working as a driver and had no involvement in illegal activities. “My brother has been framed. He was just doing his job as a driver,” said Suhail, demanding that the Indian government help make an appeal to the Saudi authorities.

Zaid’s problems started when his car was stolen, recovered by Saudi police, and later involved in an accident. He could not afford the damage costs and lost his job. He started working as a personal driver for a Saudi police officer. Three months later, he was caught up in the drug trafficking case.

Appeal for Mercy Plea and Government Intervention

The family has already filed a mercy petition with the Indian government, seeking an appeal from the Saudi authorities to save his life. His other elder brother, Naeem Khan Faisal, working in Saudi Arabia and a close associate of Zaid’s arrested along with him, is making efforts to get released safely.

