Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon's Colby review bilateral defence cooperation
Home > World > Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon's Colby review bilateral defence cooperation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 01:33:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 19 (ANI): India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US Under Secretary of War, Elbridge Colby. The meeting between the two leaders saw discussions on the India-US defence ties, the Ambassador shared on Thursday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra noted that the conversation saw a review of the current agenda and charting of an actionable plan on several initiatives underway in the defence ties between New Delhi and Washington.

“A productive conversation with the brilliant Elbridge Colby @USWPColby. Reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation. Value his deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support for our strategic partnership”, he said.

Reciprocating the sentiment, the US Under Secretary of War highlighted that he looks forward to continuing to elevate the “critical defence cooperation” with India.

“I was very pleased to host @AmbVMKwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a valuable discussion. We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defense cooperation with India”, Colby wrote on X.

India-US defence ties see consistent high-level interactions.

Earlier this week, the annual India-US military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 wrapped up in Alaska on Monday (local time) after two weeks of intensive joint training, strengthening defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the US Army.

In August this year, Indian and American defence officials held a meeting where they discussed key issues of defence procurement and affirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-US defence partnership, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Also in August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke about the India-US defence partnership.

He told the press, “The India-U.S. defence partnership, underpinned by foundational defence agreements, is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership. This robust cooperation has strengthened across several domains…” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

