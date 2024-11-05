Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Leaders Demand Action After Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada

The Hindu Sabha Temple incident has reignited debates over the safety and security of Hindu minorities worldwide, with Indian leaders urging for international recognition and support for their plight.

Indian Leaders Demand Action After Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada

In response to the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada, Indian political leaders across the spectrum have called for decisive action to protect the Hindu community and hold the perpetrators accountable. Pro-Khalistani extremists reportedly stormed the temple on Sunday, assaulting congregants and sparking outrage among Indian leaders and citizens.

Prime Minister Modi Condemns Attack as a “Deliberate Act”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on the issue, condemning the “deliberate attack” on the Hindu Sabha Mandir. Addressing the incident on X, he expressed both disappointment and determination. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats,” Modi stated. He added that such acts of violence would not weaken India’s resolve and called on Canadian authorities to uphold the rule of law and deliver justice.

Kiren Rijiju Backs Prime Minister Modi’s Stance

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed calls for condemnation, urging all Indians to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in denouncing the attack. Rijiju highlighted that such events present a test for leaders and expressed hope for a collective response. “It is a testing time, a trial period for some leaders. Waiting for condemnation from entitled leaders of India,” he wrote.

Pawan Kalyan Condemns Global Silence on Hindu Persecution

Pawan Kalyan, the Janasena Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, voiced deep concern over what he sees as a lack of global support for Hindus facing violence and persecution. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kalyan expressed his frustration with the absence of response from international leaders and organizations toward the repeated targeting of Hindus globally.

“It pains me deeply to see our Hindu brothers and sisters enduring persecution, violence, and unimaginable suffering in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and recently, Bangladesh,” Kalyan stated. “Every act of hatred, every instance of abuse against them is a blow to all who cherish humanity and peace.”

Addressing the attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple, he added, “Today’s attack on a Hindu temple and on Hindus in Canada strikes at the heart, sparking both anguish and alarm. It is my fervent hope that the Canadian government takes immediate, decisive steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Hindu community there.” Kalyan urged for global solidarity for Hindus and called for recognition of the community’s suffering worldwide.

Arvind Kejriwal Urges Indian Government to Act

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident, stressing the importance of action from the Indian government. In a post on X, he stated, “The Indian government should take strict action against the culprits. Not only all the political parties of the country but all the 140 crore people of the country are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Government of India on this issue.”

The Hindu Sabha Temple incident has reignited debates over the safety and security of Hindu minorities worldwide, with Indian leaders urging for international recognition and support for their plight.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia DA Warns Against Election Interference: F*** Around And Find Out

Filed under

anti-India slogans arvind kejriwal Brampton Hindu Sabha Temple Hindu Temple Attack Canada Khalistani Protest Canada pawan kalyan pro-Khalistani extremists Canada Sergeant Harinder Sohi
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox