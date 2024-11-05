Indian Leaders Demand Action After Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada

The Hindu Sabha Temple incident has reignited debates over the safety and security of Hindu minorities worldwide, with Indian leaders urging for international recognition and support for their plight.

In response to the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada, Indian political leaders across the spectrum have called for decisive action to protect the Hindu community and hold the perpetrators accountable. Pro-Khalistani extremists reportedly stormed the temple on Sunday, assaulting congregants and sparking outrage among Indian leaders and citizens.

Prime Minister Modi Condemns Attack as a “Deliberate Act”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on the issue, condemning the “deliberate attack” on the Hindu Sabha Mandir. Addressing the incident on X, he expressed both disappointment and determination. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats,” Modi stated. He added that such acts of violence would not weaken India’s resolve and called on Canadian authorities to uphold the rule of law and deliver justice.

Kiren Rijiju Backs Prime Minister Modi’s Stance

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed calls for condemnation, urging all Indians to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in denouncing the attack. Rijiju highlighted that such events present a test for leaders and expressed hope for a collective response. “It is a testing time, a trial period for some leaders. Waiting for condemnation from entitled leaders of India,” he wrote.

Pawan Kalyan Condemns Global Silence on Hindu Persecution

Pawan Kalyan, the Janasena Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, voiced deep concern over what he sees as a lack of global support for Hindus facing violence and persecution. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kalyan expressed his frustration with the absence of response from international leaders and organizations toward the repeated targeting of Hindus globally.

“It pains me deeply to see our Hindu brothers and sisters enduring persecution, violence, and unimaginable suffering in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and recently, Bangladesh,” Kalyan stated. “Every act of hatred, every instance of abuse against them is a blow to all who cherish humanity and peace.”

Addressing the attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple, he added, “Today’s attack on a Hindu temple and on Hindus in Canada strikes at the heart, sparking both anguish and alarm. It is my fervent hope that the Canadian government takes immediate, decisive steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Hindu community there.” Kalyan urged for global solidarity for Hindus and called for recognition of the community’s suffering worldwide.

Arvind Kejriwal Urges Indian Government to Act

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident, stressing the importance of action from the Indian government. In a post on X, he stated, “The Indian government should take strict action against the culprits. Not only all the political parties of the country but all the 140 crore people of the country are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Government of India on this issue.”

