Indian Man Sentenced To 8 Years For Attempted White House Attack

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 20-year-old Indian national, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for his deliberate attempt to attack the White House in May 2023. The US Department of Justice revealed that Kandula, who held a US green card, aimed to overthrow the US government and establish a dictatorship inspired by Nazi Germany.

The sentencing, handed down by District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, also includes three years of supervised release following Kandula’s prison term. The defendant pleaded guilty on May 13, 2024, to damaging US government property.

The Premeditated Attack

Court documents outline Kandula’s detailed planning. He flew from St. Louis, Missouri, to Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2023, arriving at Dulles International Airport around 5:20 pm. After renting a truck, he drove to the White House area, stopping briefly for food and fuel.

At 9:35 pm, Kandula deliberately crashed the truck into security barriers near the White House at H and 16th Streets, sending pedestrians fleeing. He struck the barriers twice before the truck was disabled, leaking fluids and emitting smoke.

Exiting the vehicle, Kandula retrieved a red-and-white Nazi swastika flag from his backpack and waved it. Law enforcement, including US Park Police and Secret Service officers, arrested him at the scene.

Ideological Intent and Plans

The Department of Justice confirmed Kandula’s goal: overthrow the democratically elected US government and replace it with a Nazi-style dictatorship led by himself. Kandula admitted to investigators that he would have arranged for the killing of the US President and other key officials if necessary to achieve his objectives.

His actions were deliberate and calculated to intimidate and coerce the government. Kandula’s preparations included attempting to hire armed guards and rent large vehicles, such as dump trucks and tractor-trailers, from April to May 2023. Despite multiple failed attempts, his determination underscored the premeditated nature of his crime.

Damages and Impact

The attack caused $4,322 in damages, including repairs to the metal barriers and cleanup of chemical spills from the truck. The Justice Department emphasized that the offence was premeditated and aimed at disrupting government operations.

Kandula’s sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by extremist ideologies. His actions caused panic among bystanders and highlighted the importance of vigilance in protecting government institutions and public safety.

