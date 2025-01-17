Karnataka Orgin Chandra Arya Officially Joins The Race Of Next Canada Prime Minister, Speaks In Kannada

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya has officially announced his candidacy to become Canada’s next Prime Minister, creating a historic moment by addressing the Parliament of Canada in his native language, Kannada.

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya has officially announced his candidacy to become Canada’s next Prime Minister, creating a historic moment by addressing the Parliament of Canada in his native language, Kannada. Arya, originally hailing from Shira taluk in Tumkur district, Karnataka, made this announcement with a heartfelt nod to his roots, earning accolades from Kannadigas around the globe.

A Historic Milestone for Kannada in Canada

Expressing his pride, Arya said, “It is a proud moment for about 5 crore Kannadigas that a person from Shira taluk of Tumkur district in Karnataka has been elected as a Member of Parliament in Canada and is now speaking in Kannada in this esteemed institution.”

‘Proud to be here as a Kannadiga’- Canadian MP Chandra Arya officially enters race to become Canada’s next Prime Minister and speaks in Kannada after filing his nomination 👏🏼 he hails from Tumkur in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/wUu4MmdG0O — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) January 17, 2025

He highlighted how Kannadigas in Canada have actively celebrated their cultural heritage, recalling the 2018 Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations held in the Canadian Parliament.

A Tribute to Kannada and Kuvempu

Concluding his speech, Arya paid homage to the legacy of Kannada poet laureate Rashtrakavi Kuvempu by quoting lines from a famous lyrical song performed by legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar. His concluding words, “May all be, may all be, may you always be Kannada,” resonated deeply with his audience, celebrating the enduring spirit of Kannada culture.

From Karnataka to Canada’s Political Arena

Born and raised in Tumkur, Karnataka, Chandra Arya’s journey to becoming a Canadian MP is a testament to his determination and commitment to public service. His campaign emphasizes inclusivity, cultural representation, and creating stronger international partnerships, values rooted in his multicultural upbringing.

Significance of His Candidacy

Arya’s candidacy not only marks a milestone for the Indian diaspora in Canada but also underscores the growing representation of diverse voices in global politics. By speaking in Kannada during such a significant political moment, Arya has highlighted the importance of staying connected to one’s cultural identity, even on an international stage.

